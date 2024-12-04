Omega Pacific Reports Its Final Drill Hole Yielding Multiple Zones of Mineralization at Its Williams Property

VANCOUVER, December 4, 2024 - Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA)(OTCQB:OMGPF)(FSE:Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final drill results from its 2024 drill program at the Williams Property in British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe. Drill hole WM24-03 returned multiple zones of gold mineralization with local high grades west of discovery hole WM22-02 (ext) (Figure 1).

Highlights

Gold mineralization has been extended west of the previous results in WM24-01 and WM22-02 extension

Multiple gold zones continue to be intersected including individual high-grade assays up to 9.67 g/t Au

Drill hole WM24-03 reported intervals of 1.48 g/t Au over 37.01 metres including 2.99 g/t Au over 11.25 metres

Omega Pacific's CEO Jason Leikam commented, "With the completion of our final assays, we are thrilled to report that every hole we've drilled has returned strong grades, confirming the significant potential of this project. The unique combination of high-grade mineralization and bulk tonnage intercepts sets this asset apart, providing not only near-term value but also long-term scalability. This blend offers tremendous blue-sky potential, positioning the project as a key driver of growth in the region and enhances our confidence in extending the projects mineralization"

Drill Results at GIC - hole WM24-03

WM24-03 was drilled west of holes WM24-01 and WM22-02 (ext) (Omega Press Release July 24, 2024) and intersected three discrete zones of gold mineralization downhole (Figure 2 and Table 1). These discrete zones of mineralization are hosted in the andesitic-basaltic rocks typical of the GIC occurrence accompanied by variable amounts of alteration and quartz veining. Individual assays in WM24-03 range >9 g/t further highlighting some of the local high-grade mineralization seen in previous holes (i.e. 107 g/t over 0.87 m in WM24-01).

Similar to hole WM24-02, multiple gold zones in WM24-03 indicate GIC contains numerous mineralized structures which presents significant discovery opportunities as exploration drilling steps out from these holes. Given these most recent results, mineralization remains open in all directions and to depth.

Figure 1. Plan map of the GIC Prospect showing 2022 and 2024 drill holes on bedrock geology. Drill hole WM24-03 intersected 1.48 g/t Au over 37.01 metres west of discovery hole WM22-02 extension. Gold mineralization at GIC remains open in all directions.

Figure 2. Cross-section of drill hole WM24-03 with current gold results and previously released WM24-01 and -02 on IP chargeability.

The exploration team will continue to analyze Phase 1's assay results to help shape the Company's Phase 2 exploration strategy, which is planned to initiate this winter. Omega's strategy will be to advance the project efficiently, anticipating drills turning for Phase 2 by May of next year.

Select Assay Results WM24-03 Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) WM24-03 162.03 227 64.97 0.38 and 288.04 297 8.96 1.56 and 364.21 401.22 37.01 1.48 including 381.33 392.58 11.25 2.99 including 384.64 385.73 1.09 9.67 and 464 491 27 0.68 including 464 470.4 6.74 2.16

Table 1. Select assay intervals from drill hole WM24-03. True thicknesses of mineralization are not known given the early stage of exploration. A complete list of all drill results to date will be posted to the Company's website at OmegaPacific.ca.

Select Assay Results from Previously Released Drill Holes Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) WM24-01 301.22 320.2 18.98 6.22 within 276.91 321.23 44.32 3.16 within 248.92 353 104.08 1.69 WM24-02 232.02 290.0 57.98 1.09 and 320.0 346.3 26.3 0.57 and 397.62 425.86 28.24 1.33 WM22-02 ext 289.5 300.00 10.50 4.16 within 250.00 346.92 96.92 2.16

Table 2. Select assay intervals from previously released drill hole results. True thicknesses of mineralization are not known given the early stage of exploration. A complete list of all drill results to date will be posted to the Company's website at OmegaPacific.ca.

Omega Pacific's summer 2024 drill program was designed to drill up to 2,000 m at the GIC Prospect of the Williams Property (Table 3). The GIC Prospect represents a 12 km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is marked by the "Park Gossan" and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks and large-scale faults all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Golden Horseshoe. It has seen limited historical exploration drilling of ~2,300 m. The company will report on additional program results as it receives assays.

Drill Collar Locations HoleID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) WM24-01 572769 6408008 1655 0 -57 503 WM22-02(ext) 572769 6408010 1655 0 -50 From 300-502 WM24-02 572770 6408008 1655 13.66 -48.95 509 WM24-03 572768 6408008 1655 344.7 -50 500

Table 3. Current drill hole information.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Omega Pacific adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third party laboratory. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed by ALS Labs in Kamloops and Vancouver, BC using Fire Assay methods on a 30g split with an atomic absorption finish. Gold assays exceeding 10 g/t were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples were also analyzed for a 48-element suite via mass-spectrometry with a four acid digestion.

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company is actively exploring its British Columbia located properties and continues to evaluate assets globally for further acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:

Omega Pacific Resources Inc.

Jason Leikam, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 650 4255

Email: jason@omegapacific.ca

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Omega Pacific Resources

View the original press release on accesswire.com