SKRR Exploration Inc. Confirms Availability of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials and Alternative Voting Procedures

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is to hold its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting"). The Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. on December 11, 2024.

The Company is providing an update to Shareholders regarding the potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting. The Company delivered the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for printing and mailing to registered and unregistered Shareholders prior to the Meeting, but due the postal strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to Shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Meeting Materials have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered Shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered Shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

All Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials electronically on SEDAR+ or on the Company's website at https://skrr.ca/investors/ and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular. Registered Shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary. If you are a registered Shareholder and do not receive the Meeting Materials by mail ahead of the voting deadline, please contact at Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) between 5:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the Meeting. If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly to obtain a copy of the voting instructions form.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the Meeting, potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, and market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

