Canterra Minerals Announces Successful Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)

Vancouver, December 5, 2024 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE: DXZB) ("Canterra" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce due to investor demand it has successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol "DXZB" and WKN: A2P9X3. Canterra is a Canadian diversified mineral exploration company focused on critical minerals in Newfoundland. This listing represents a significant milestone for the Company, enhancing its global visibility and expanding its presence in the European investment community.

The FSE listing follows Canterra's recent exploration successes, highlighted by exceptional copper results from the maiden drill program (December 2, 2024 news release):

1.53% copper equivalent ("CuEq") over 105.00 m (0.46% Cu, 2.05% Zn, 1.00% Pb, 5.61 g/t Ag & 0.10 g/t Au) from 68 m below surface

2.00% CuEq over 78.00 m (0.61% Cu, 2.93% Zn, 1.35% Pb, 4.74 g/t Ag & 0.06 g/t Au) from surface

2.58% CuEq over 60.25 metres (0.74% Cu, 3.92% Zn, 1.16% Pb, 11.5 g/t Ag & 0.16 g/t Au) from surface, including 26 metres of 3.71% CuEq (0.95% Cu, 6.13% Zn, 1.63% Pb, 13.9 g/t Ag & 0.20 g/t Au)

With the Company being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture ("TSXV"), the OTC Markets Group and now the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Canterra is well-positioned to attract a broader international investor base, increase liquidity, and strengthen its profile in the critical minerals sector.

Canterra Minerals' President and CEO, Christopher Pennimpede commented: "Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a pivotal step in Canterra's growth strategy. This listing opens doors to European investors who are keenly interested in critical minerals and sustainable resource development. With our recent exploration successes and multiple listing, we are poised to accelerate our projects and create value for our shareholders globally."

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. The Company's projects include six mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world renowned, past producing Buchans mine and Teck Resources' Duck Pond mine that collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates. Canterra's gold projects are located on-trend of Calibre Mining's Valentine mine currently under construction and cover a ~60 km extension of the same structural corridor that hosts mineralization within Calibre's mine project. Past drilling by Canterra and others within the Company's gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the expected gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering and the Offering being subject to acceptance by the TSXV. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.; the business and operations of the Company; unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current market and economic circumstances, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232554