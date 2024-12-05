TRU Reports High Grade Gold in Rock Samples recovered from the Golden Rose Project

TORONTO, December 5, 2024 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to report on high grade gold ("Au") assays from rock sampling and mapping carried out on a section of the company-defined Mark's Pond to Rich House ("MPRH") exploration fairway at its flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose"). The Golden Rose project is strategically located along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone in Central Newfoundland.

Highlights

Sampling and mapping were carried out along a 15 metre ("m") wide strip along the north shore of Lake Victoria made possible by unusually low water levels. This strip represents partial exposure of a 4 km stretch along the MPRH exploration fairway; A total of 47 bedrock and float grab samples were collected along the exposed shoreline, with 22 having grades in excess of 0.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au, of which 8 returned grades in excess of 30 g/t Au including 4 which returned grades in excess of 100 g/t Au; 12 of the bedrock and float samples contained visible gold ("VG"); A new bedrock occurrence with Rich House type alteration and veining was discovered approximately 1,100 m southwest ("SW") of Rich House; and The exposed north shore provided valuable geological information on what is interpreted to be a portion of a highly prospective structural trend extending through much of the large Golden Rose property.

CEO Statement

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "The impressive grade results returned from this program of rock sampling signals that Golden Rose has the potential to generate high grade gold, but more significantly this rare exposure of lake shore has exposed a portion of the larger structural trend that is interpreted to extend for some 33 kms from NE to SW across the Golden Rose property. As only minimal information is currently available along the trend due to bog and till cover, studying this exposed lake shore provides valuable insight into some of the controls on gold mineralization occurring along this larger trend. The collection of many high-grade rock samples, some containing VG, also reinforces the Company's selection of the MPRH exploration fairway as the focus for initial drill planning. It is a credit to the TRU geological team that it recognized the importance of the opportunity afforded by the unexpectedly low water levels within Victoria Lake and moved quickly to take full advantage of the opportunity."

Sampling and Mapping

As previously reported (see news release dated October 22, 2024), TRU is in the process of rigorously and methodically assessing the project-wide data for Golden Rose, including geological re-evaluation, infill sampling, and field validation with the objective of developing an updated model of mineralization potential across the entire project area. The initial focus is on the MPRH exploration fairway where drilling is being planned.

The MPRH exploration fairway is a structural corridor interpreted to be up to 2 kilometres ("km") wide and over 7 km long, stretching from the Mark's Pond gold zone in the southwest to the Rich House showing to the northeast ("NE") (Figure 1). For several kilometres, the MPRH exploration fairway is parallel to the northwest shore of Victoria Lake.

FIGURE 1: MPRH exploration fairway location

The 2024 fieldwork program was assisted by unusually low water levels in Victoria Lake leaving exposed a significant amount of the lake shore and thus uncovering a 15 metre ("m") wide strip along the entire north shore of the lake representing a 4 km stretch of the MPRH exploration fairway.

Sampling and mapping were carried out by the TRU geological team along this strip of exposed shoreline. Bedrock samples were taken from siliceous intervals associated with a contact zone exhibiting iron carbonate alteration that can be tracked over an extensive strike length. Individual siliceous intervals extend to a width of up to 4 m, over 10's of metres in length. Many of the float samples collected were from angular boulders suggesting that they may not have been transported very far from the original source. A table of samples that returned in excess of 0.1 g/t from the sampling program is provided below (Figure 2). Figure 3 shows the locations of significant samples along the shoreline, close to Rich House.

Sample No. Type Description Visible Gold Au (g/t) 776697 Outcrop Quartz-carbonate veining on margin of Silica flooded Fe carbonate zone. VG 1,361.3 776858 Outcrop Quartz-carbonate veining on margin of Silica flooded Fe carbonate zone. VG 584.8 776854 Outcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 104.1 776857 Outcrop Quartz-carbonate veining on margin of Silica flooded Fe carbonate zone VG 30.1 776872 Outcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 15.5 776903 Outcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 4.7 776905 Outcrop Quartz Vein 1.3 776687 Outcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins 0.4 776916 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.2 776856 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 140.0 776852 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 82.0 776859 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 51.4 776860 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 45.9 776855 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 25.2 776853 Subcrop Silica Flooded Fe carbonate + Qtz veins VG 17.0 776683 Float Quartz Breccia 25.3 776684 Float Quartz Vein 15.9 776696 Float Quartz Breccia 3.5 776686 Float Iron Formation 0.9 776695 Float Quartz Vein 0.4 776909 Float Granitic Dyke 0.2 776690 Float Quartz Vein 0.1

FIGURE 2: Table of significant sample results (> 0.1 g/t Au)

FIGURE 3: Grab sample locations and assays with geology close to Rich House

The MPRH exploration fairway forms part of a larger structural trend interpreted to extend for some 33 kms in a NE to SW direction across the Golden Rose property. The geology of this structural trend is complex with numerous sedimentary and volcanics lithologies existing as overlapping thrust slices over 10's of kms. The trend is interpreted to be highly prospective for Au along its entire length but has limited surface expression. The opportunity provided TRU geologists by the recently exposed Lake Victoria shoreline in a portion of the MPRH exploration fairway provides a valuable source of geological information which will assist to advance TRU's discovery aims for Golden Rose in this much larger structural trend.

High resolution drone imagery has also been collected over the exposed shoreline to document the outcrops for further geological interpretation.

Data Verification

During all exploration sampling and analysis works on its Golden Rose Project, TRU maintains strict quality assurance and quality control programs and has a sample security procedure in place. These are tailored as necessary to be appropriate to the types of samples being collected.

Samples reported on in this news release comprised rock chip and grab samples. These samples were all packed in sealed plastic bags and transported by the TRU Project Geologist directly to the laboratories of Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL (ISO 17025 certified) for industry standard assay techniques for gold.

All samples containing VG were assayed using total pulp metallics as well as ICP-34 while the remaining samples were analyzed by 30g fire assay with AA finish and ICP-34 techniques. Blank and standard samples were inserted by the laboratory in addition to analysis of duplicate samples.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Joel Cranford, P.Geo., Project Geologist for TRU, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Joel Cranford has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The Company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project, a regional-scale 297.5 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has an option with TSX-listed Quadro Resources to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership) which straddles a 45km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting discovery along this proven gold bearing trend.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Steve NICOL

CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TRUMetals

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Cautionary Statements - Preliminary Results

The results obtained from the exploration works subject of this news release are comprised of grab samples from outcrop and float. They are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of the occurrence of a deposit.

The potential quantity and grade of metals and minerals in Golden Rose is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Cautionary Statement - Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration and drilling plans at Golden Rose. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals and base metals prices; volatility in economic conditions and financial markets; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com