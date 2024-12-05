Homerun Resources Inc. Hiring of Highly Experienced Technical Consultant for the Development of the Company's Solar Glass Production Project

Vancouver, December 5, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of a highly experienced technical consultant, to support the development of the Company's solar glass plant in Camaçari, State of Bahia, Brazil.

Mr. Odir Julio Pedrazzi Junior, a Brazilian citizen, is a seasoned engineer with specialization in glass processing from the University of Glass in Paris, and MBA's in Strategic Planning and Business Management.

Mr. Pedrazzi has 37 years of experience in the glass segment, having occupied the position of Director of Operations and Industrial Manager at several major players in the Brazilian glass sector, having successfully led the implementation of complete glass plants and furnaces. He also acted as a Director on the Board at one of the largest glass industrials in Brazil.

The Company has secured Odir's consulting services for 12 months, and his focus will be to ensure that the Company's solar glass plant project will be developed with the most advanced techniques and technologies available on the global market and executed while taking advantage of his extensive experience acquired during his successful career. His level of technical knowledge will complement the work being done already by the Company's previously announced consultant on the project, allowing Homerun to take full advantage of its partnership with the manufacturer of the Company's solar glass production line.

This hire will support Homerun's Phase 3 Business Plan Roadmap and is in line with the commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.

"Odir will complete beautifully the think tank that Homerun has been gathering to support the Solar Glass plant project, bringing a level of knowledge and experience in this very specific market, which is very hard to find," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

"It will be a pleasure and honor to collaborate with Homerun in the development and implementation of this high-tech manufacturing complex for production of glass for photovoltaic panels," stated Odir Pedrazzi.

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors.

