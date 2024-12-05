Dixie Gold Inc. Provides Meeting Update Regarding Postal Strike

Vancouver - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG)("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") provides an update to its shareholders regarding the potential impact of an ongoing labour strike (the "Strike") by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Corporation's ability to adhere with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection to its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 20, 2024 at 10:00 am P.S.T. (the "Meeting") at the offices of 1890 - 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3C9.

As a result of the Strike, the Corporation has satisfied all the conditions outlined in NI 51-931 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials as stipulated in the said order. This reliance is made in compliance with the terms and conditions specified therein and in full adherence to the applicable laws and regulations governing such exemptions.

The purpose of the Meeting is to receive and consider the audited annual financial statements of the Corporation for the year-ended December 31, 2023; to appoint an auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to fix the number of directors at three; to elect the directors for the ensuing year; and to consider other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

The Corporation has delivered the completed notice of meeting, information circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting, but due to the Strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Meeting Materials have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the SEDAR+ profile of the Corporation at www.sedarplus.com as well as on its website at www.dixiegold.ca/agm

Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

The Corporation will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests them while the Strike is ongoing, without cost. Shareholders can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Endeavor Trust Corporation at 1-888-787-0888 (toll-free in North America) between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. P.S.T.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact Endeavor Trust Corporation at 1-888-787-0888 (or alternately at +1 (604) 559-8880 if outside of North America or if the toll-free number is inaccessible in your jurisdiction) to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the Meeting online at www.eproxy.ca. Registered shareholders can also complete and deliver their proxy to the offices of Endeavor Trust Corporation by hand or courier at 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4, by fax (604) 559-8908; or by email proxy@endeavortrust.com

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 10:00 a.m. (P.S.T.) on December 18, 2024.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded exploration company holding a portfolio of exploration projects in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

T: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to completion of the Meeting and/or the passing of matters so there at presented. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

