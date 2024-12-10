Rupert Resources Announces Change of Fiscal Year End

Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from end-February to end-December.

The Company is changing its financial year-end to better align the Company's financial statement and continuous disclosure requirements with its industry peers, as well as its other external reporting obligations, including sustainability reporting. As a result, the Company expects to file its annual disclosures in late March 2025 for the 10 months ended December 31, 2024, including audited financial statements and in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

Further details regarding the change in fiscal year-end, including the Company's interim reporting procedures, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Financial Year-End, prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

