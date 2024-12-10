Defense Metals Provides Update Regarding Its AGM and the Canada Post Strike

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2024 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) wishes to notify shareholders that the Company's Annual General Meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Suite 1012, 1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 for the following purposes:

to receive the annual financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 together with the report of the auditor thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint Crowe MacKay LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's new 10% "rolling" omnibus plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying information circular;

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the Company is reaching out to shareholders to advise them that the Company's notice of meeting, information circular and form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting ("Proxy Materials") may be viewed on the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically on the Company's website at https://www.defensemetals.com/downloads.

Registered shareholders, being shareholders who hold their shares directly in the company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company at 1-604-354-2491 or email info@defensemetals.com to receive a proxy and assistance with obtaining a voting control number. Proxies completed and signed should be forwarded by the voting deadline at 11:00 a.m. PST, Monday, December 16, 2024.

Beneficial shareholders, being shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, who have not received their Proxy Materials, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy or voter information form or may contact the Company at 1-604-354-2491 or email info@defensemetals.com for assistance.

Copies of the Company's March 31, 2024 annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Any shareholders who would like to receive paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A please call 1-604-354-2491 or email info@defensemetals.com.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions of, and is relying on, the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials provided under Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 dated December 4, 2024..

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Alex Heath

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Interim CFO

Tel: +1 604-354-2491

Email: alex@defensemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-metals-provides-update-regarding-its-agm-and-the-canada-post-strike-302328203.html

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.