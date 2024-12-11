AC/DC Battery Metals Provides AGM Update Regarding Canada Post Strike

Coquitlam, December 11, 2024 - AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "AC/DC") (TSXV: ACDC) (OTCQB: ACDBF) announces that Company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) and the Meeting Materials will be e-mailed out on December 12, 2024.

Due to the continuing postal strike in Canada, the Company has chosen e-delivery as the method in which AC/DC Shareholders will receive their meeting materials, proxy and financial request form. The Company's meeting materials are available on the Company's website at acdcbatterymetals.com/annual-general-meeting. The meeting materials will also be filed and available on December 12, 2024 under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting materials electronically.

Olympia Trust will be e-mailing the materials to the registered shareholders directly. Registered shareholders electing to submit a completed Proxy may do so by:

(a) completing, dating and signing the form of Proxy located on the Company's website and returning it to the Company's transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company ("Olympia"), Attention: Proxy Department, by fax to 1 (403) 668-8307, via email to proxy@olympiatrust.com; or

(b) using the internet through the website of the Company's transfer agent at https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions that appear on the screen and refer to Proxy form for the holder's account number and the Proxy control number;

Beneficial shareholders, being shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary will be receiving their proxy or voter information form through a broker and if they have not received their information form a few days after December 12, 2024, they should contact their broker representative to request that a proxy or voter information form be issued to them.

Completed and signed proxies must be forwarded by the voting deadline at 10:00 am PST, Monday, January 6, 2025.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions of and is relying on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials provided under Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 dated December 4, 2024.

About AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. acdcbatterymetals.com

Nickel Project, British Columbia

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.

About the Copper Property

The Copper Property consist of 17 claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Copper Property

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@acdcbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604-336-8026

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.