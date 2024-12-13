Myriad Uranium Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, December 13, 2024 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see Myriad's news release dated November 22, 2024). Under the over-subscribed Financing, Myriad raised gross proceeds of $2,988,600 through the issuance of 7,471,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.55 per Share until December 12, 2026.

Myriad's CEO, Thomas Lamb, commented, "This oversubscribed financing is the culmination of a highly successful year for the Company with a drill program that exceeded expectations, verified historical data, and also showcased the potential for deeper uranium mineralization. The funds will enable continued momentum throughout the winter as we lock up all key areas around the project, conduct additional geophysics, and position ourselves for an ambitious 2025 drill program."

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $68,320 and issued an aggregate of 170,800 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), each Finder's Warrant exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.40 until December 12 2026. Securities issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 13, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for exploration of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital.

Directors and officers of the Company participated in the Financing, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes were drilled at Copper Mountain during the 1970s and the Project Area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. A recent detailed update with Crux Investor can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. The Company recently completed a 34-hole maiden drill program which exceeded expectations, encountered significant high grade, verified historical drilling, and encountered mineralisation at depth, opening exciting new potential for the project. Key news releases regarding recent and historical drilling can be viewed here, here, and here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

