Relevant Gold Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Six Holes at Burr

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2024 - Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that all six drill holes intersected appreciable gold mineralization in its 2024 drilling campaign at the Burr Target in the Lewiston Project area of the South Pass Gold Camp in west-central Wyoming, USA. The program included six HQ diamond core drill holes totalling 1,026 metres (m), and each hole intersected shear-hosted gold mineralization below and lateral to historical mine workings. The results confirm a large orogenic gold footprint with strong discovery potential for follow-up drilling at Lewiston.

Assay Highlights*:

2.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a broad zone of mineralization averaging 1.4 g/t Au over 2.4 m,

1.3 g/t Au over 1.85 m within a broad zone of mineralization averaging 0.33 g/t Au over 9.2 m,

1.8 g/t Au over 0.8 m,

1.2 g/t Au over 0.81 m within a widespread shear-hosted gold zone highlighted by 23 m averaging 0.13 g/t Au.

*All reported intercepts are core length.

"Finding concentrated gold within broad halos of gold mineralization is exactly what you want to see in an orogenic gold system and getting these results from every single hole opens strong exploration potential warranting aggressive follow-up drilling in all directions at Burr," said Relevant Gold CEO, Rob Bergmann. "We're delighted with the positive results from our 2024 efforts at both Lewiston and Bradley Peak and are looking forward to continuing to unlock the tremendous discovery potential of these Abitibi-like gold belts in Wyoming."

This first-ever drilling program at Burr was designed to test gold-mineralized shear zones below the depth of historical mining (~30 m vertical depth) while also testing the strike extension of the gold system discovered at the Heavy Hand target in 2023 four kilometres (km) to the Northeast (see Feb. 15, 2024 news release) (Figure 1). All six holes successfully intersected the primary Lewiston shear zone corridor, and importantly, all six holes contained reportable gold mineralization (see table of results). These results begin to define the orientation, vein geometry, alteration, and mineralization at Burr, revealing at least three concentrated 'panels' of mineralization adjacent to and extending below the historical mine workings (Figure 2). Assays and geologic logging support the company's model for a stacked system of near-vertical structures hosting orogenic quartz/carbonate veins with pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite sulphide mineralization. These results also support a potential 4 km strike length extension of the primary shear zone corridor at Lewiston (Figure 1).

Drilling highlights include:

Hole 24HH-1: 7.25 m core length averaging 0.18 g/t Au from 12.75 m.

Hole 24HH-2: 11 m core length averaging 0.13 g/t Au from 9 m; and 1 m core length at 0.8 g/t Au from 75 m.

Hole 24HH-3: 1.85 m core length of 1.3 g/t Au; Within 9.2 m core length averaging 0.33 g/t Au from 10.97 m.

Hole 24HH-4: 0.81 m core length of 1.2 g/t Au; Within 23 m core length averaging 0.13 g/t Au from 10 m. 2.2 g/t over 1.5m; Within 2.4 m core length averaging 1.4 g/t Au from 103.2 m. 0.73 m core length at 0.5 g/t Au from 128.42 m.

Hole 24HH-5: 4.9 m core length averaging 0.21 g/t Au from 15.85 m. 0.5 g/t over 1 m; Within 2.25 m core length averaging 0.25 g/t from 40.75 m. 2.2 m core length averaging 0.17 g/t Au from 49.8 m. 0.5 m core length averaging 0.4 g/t Au from 102.43 m.

Hole 24HH-6: 0.8 m core length of 1.8 g/t Au from 69 m.



Figure 1. Geologic map of Relevant Gold's Lewiston property depicting the locations of the 2023 drill program at Heavy Hand and the 2024 drill program at the Burr target, as well as the >10 km structural corridor that connects these targets.

Figure 2. (Left) Plan view geologic map with drill hole traces and gold results and the cross-section line A-A'. (Right) Cross-section A - A' with geology and drill traces with associated gold results for holes 24HH-1, 24HH-4 and 24HH-5 and approximate shaft locations for the Hidden Hand and Morris mines.

Lewiston Drilling - Burr Target

The Burr target area is an approximately 1 km long x 500 m wide mineralized shear zone corridor of greywacke-slate with intrusive granodiorite and metagabbro sills located approximately 4 km southwest along strike of the Heavy Hand target (Figure 1), where the company drilled widespread gold mineralization in 2023 (see Feb. 15, 2024 news release).

The 2024 drill program consisted of six drill holes designed to investigate the geology, structure, alteration and mineralization below the surface and to test both 1) the continuation of mineralized structures beneath the historical high-grade gold mines, and 2) the strike length potential of the primary mineralized structures drilled at the Heavy Hand target in 2023.

Drilling tested approximately 300 m along strike, 150 m across the corridor, and to a vertical depth of 175 m. Initial observations include several 3-15+ m shear zone intervals across multiple holes within the broader 250 m wide structural corridor which hosts the historic Burr, Hidden Hand, Morris, and Iron Duke mines. Several holes intersected mineralization adjacent to as well as along the down-dip extension of the Hidden Hand shear zone and intersected deeper structures with quartz-sulfide veins below a gabbroic intrusion that occur along the down-dip projection of the structure exposed at the Morris shaft (Figure 2). In the hanging wall above the gabbroic intrusion, pervasive hydrothermal alteration includes chlorite, sericite, actinolite, epidote, and Fe-oxides (after sulfide) associated with shear fabric and quartz-carbonate veins. In the footwall below the gabbroic intrusion, alteration manifests as silica-chlorite-sulfide replacement associated with quartz-chlorite-sulfide veining. The sulfide assemblage consists of pyrrhotite-pyrite-arsenopyrite. The oxidation boundary was consistently encountered across all holes between 50 and 60 m below surface.

QA/QC

Samples were submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Val

d'Or, Quebec facility in Canada. All samples were assayed for gold using the PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1) method with a >250 g sample. MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com