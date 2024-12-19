Menü Artikel
Condor Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

12:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, December 19, 2024 - The Company announces that further to its announcement of 17 December 2024, it has today issued 100,000 new Ordinary Shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") each to John Ian Stalker, a Non-Executive Director.

Accordingly, the Company now has 204,542,778 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights and admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX.

For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:

Condor Gold plc

Mark Child, CEO
+44 (0) 20 7493 2784

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish and James Biddle
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Ewan Leggat
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

H&P Advisory Limited

Andrew Chubb, Matt Hasson, Jay Ashfield
+44 207 907 8500

Cassopedia Limited

Stefania Barbaglio
+447949690338

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the London Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Important information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the UK may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Beaumont Cornish ("BCL"), which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Condor and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Condor for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither BCL, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of BCL in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel"), which is regulated by the FCA, is acting as adviser exclusively for Condor and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Condor for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither SP Angel, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of SP Angel in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

H&P Advisory Limited ("H&P"), which is regulated by the FCA, is acting as adviser exclusively for Condor and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Condor for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither H&P, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of H&P in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

