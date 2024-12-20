Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Amendment to Longworth Option Agreement

Vancouver, December 20, 2024 - Silicon Metals Corp. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U0) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement on December 19, 2024, amending the Longworth Silica Project Option Agreement with Cronin Exploration Inc. (the, "Optionor"), whereby the Company has an option to earn an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the Longworth Silica Project. The 3,863.06 Ha Longworth Silica Project (the, "Property") is located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

Pursuant to the amendment agreement, in order to exercise the option, within sixty (60) business days of the effective date of the option agreement, the Company is required to prepay exploration expenditures on the Property in the aggregate amount of $35,000 to the Optionor (previously the Company was required to pay the Optionor $25,000 within 30 business days of the effective date).

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia, and the Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia. Also, the Company currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. The securities of Silicon Melals Corp. both trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SI" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "X6U0".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234633