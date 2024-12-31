i-80 Announces Deferral of December Gold Prepay and January Silver Purchase Agreement Deliveries

RENO, Nev., Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE American: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold", or the "Company") announces that pursuant to its press release on November 12, 2024, it has completed the first phase of its recapitalization entering into agreements to defer the December 2024 Gold Prepay and January 2025 Silver Purchase Agreement deliveries until March 31, 2025 as part of an amendment of those agreements with Orion Mine Finance ("Orion").

The gold prepay delivery scheduled for December 31 st , 2024, and the Silver Purchase Agreement delivery scheduled for January 15, 2025, will be deferred to March 31 st , 2025

, 2024, and the Silver Purchase Agreement delivery scheduled for January 15, 2025, will be deferred to March 31 , 2025 The recapitalization plan is well underway with current and potential new lenders, targeting completion on or about March 31 st , 2025

, 2025 The Company plans to release updated Preliminary Economic Assessments ("PEAs") for all five gold projects in the portfolio in the first quarter of 2025

The Company is also planning to release an updated technical report for Lone Tree which will update the current mineral resource estimate

A class III engineering study detailing the capital budget for refurbishment of the autoclave at Lone Tree is expected in the third quarter of 2025

The Company is encouraged by the ongoing support of i-80 Gold's longtime shareholder, Orion, for its recapitalization plan. The priority has been the deferral of the upcoming gold and silver deliveries including 3,210 ounces of gold and 400,000 ounces of silver, scheduled for delivery on December 31, 2024, and January 15, 2025, respectively. Orion and i-80 Gold have agreed to defer such deliveries to March 31, 2025, subject to i-80 Gold's compliance with the Waiver Agreements (as defined below), including the conditions described below. Additionally, Orion has agreed to extend the expiry date of its convertible credit agreement dated December 13, 2021 (the "Orion Convertible Loan") by six months from December 31, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

In connection with the gold and silver delivery deferrals and the extension to the Orion Convertible Loan (collectively, the "Waiver Agreements"), i-80 Gold has agreed to issue to Orion five million common share purchase warrants priced at a 25% premium to i-80 Gold's five day volume weighted average share price as of the date the Orion Convertible Loan is amended and restated which is expected to occur on or prior to January 15, 2025 (the "2025 Orion Warrants"). The 2025 Orion Warrants are expected to have a four-year term. In addition, i-80 Gold and Orion have agreed to enter into an offtake agreement by the end of January (the "Offtake Agreement"). The Offtake Agreement is expected to have similar terms to the existing agreement and commence once the current offtake agreement with Deterra Royalties Ltd. expires at the end of December 2028. The Waiver Agreements and the issuance of the 2025 Orion Warrants are subject to ongoing conditions, including the requirements and approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American, the entering into of the Offtake Agreement, the amendment and restatement of the Orion Convertible Loan, as well as a requirement to satisfy minimum cash requirements, as amended by these Waiver Agreements, through March 31, 2025.

The recapitalization plan is well underway, as the Company is working with current partners as well as potential new debt and equity providers, to restructure the existing debt and provide sufficient capital to develop i-80 Gold's portfolio of assets. i-80 Gold plans on completing the recapitalization plan by or around the end of the first quarter of 2025. The completion of the recapitalization will be a significant step in the advancement of the Company's robust portfolio of projects.

"Over the course of the fourth quarter of 2024, our two priorities have been to establish the new development plan to develop the portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Nevada and restructure the Company's balance sheet to allow for the execution of the new development plan. We are very pleased with Orion's cooperation and support in the deferral of the upcoming gold and silver commitments to allow us to advance our recapitalization plan and enable us to develop i-80 Gold into a mid-tier gold producer," commented Richard Young, Chief Executive Officer of i-80 Gold.

i-80 Gold has a robust portfolio of projects and is the third largest resource holder in the state of Nevada. If viewed as a standalone country, Nevada would be among the largest producers of gold in the world. Additionally, i-80 has one of only five refractory processing facilities in the United States, with a fully permitted autoclave located at the Lone Tree Complex. Lone Tree is strategically located adjacent to the highway and railway. Lone Tree has the capacity to become the hub for i-80 Gold's Nevada operations, thereby unlocking the value of its undeveloped high grade gold mineralization.

The Company plans to have a catalyst-rich first quarter of 2025, with the anticipated announcement of PEAs on all five of i-80 Gold's most advanced gold projects, among other exploration and development catalysts. In the first quarter of 2025 the Company plans on releasing PEAs on the following Projects:

Granite Creek (underground and open pit combined)

Ruby Hill Complex (Archimedes underground and Mineral Point open pit combined)

McCoy-Cove underground project

Mineral Point is a large bulk tonnage heap leach project which has the potential to become i-80 Gold's largest project. An update to the Granite Creek PEA for the open pit component is also expected to be released in late 2025.

Simultaneously the Company will be advancing feasibility studies for Granite Creek underground and McCoy-Cove underground, both of which are anticipated to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Additionally, a class III engineering study or a feasibility-level engineering study on the refurbishment of the autoclave at Lone Tree is expected to be published in the second half of 2025. Subject to the results of this latest refurbishment study, the Lone Tree autoclave is expected to serve as a central processing facility for the Company's three underground projects, Granite Creek, Archimedes and McCoy-Cove.

Lastly, Mr. Greg Smith is stepping down from i-80 Gold's Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2024, following the divestiture of i-80 Gold shares by Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"). "Greg has been a valued member of our Board. We thank him for his dedication and contribution to i-80 Gold and wish him well," said Ron Clayton, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Smith was Equinox's nominee to the board of directors of i-80 Gold, pursuant to the right provided under a support agreement with the Company dated April 7, 2021. Due to the divestment by Equinox of its share of i-80 Gold, representation on the i-80 Gold board is no longer required.

