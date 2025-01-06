Fairchild Gold Corp. Advances Exploration at its Copper Chief Property and confirms Porphyry Rock outcropping on site

Vancouver, January 6th, 2025 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an initial exploration campaign at its Copper Chief property, located in Nevada, conducted from November 22 to December 12, 2024. This program has delivered significant results, confirming key geological targets, identifying new mineralized zones, and advancing the understanding of the property's copper-gold potential.

Key Achievements from the Current Program:

Sampling at Historic Mines:

Extensive sampling campaigns were completed across historic mines, including:

Sandy Mines (3 mines) Kingston Mine Rosella Mine Manse 3 and 4 Mines

*These samples are being analyzed for copper, gold, and PGE's, at ALS labs in Nevada.

Sandy Mine's Sampling

Recent exploration at the Copper Chief property has revealed a secondary calcite vein system cutting through altered limestone, surrounded by a well-developed hydrothermal alteration halo. This halo, exhibiting dark mineral zoning, consists of secondary iron oxides such as goethite and hematite, indicating oxidation of earlier iron-bearing minerals-potentially pyrite or magnetite.

The presence of calcite veins with alteration halos signifies pathways of hydrothermal fluid flow through the host limestone and marble, further supporting evidence of metasomatic alteration within a skarn-associated system. Bornite has also been observed in the Sandy Mine Adit.

Secondary Calcite Vein: White calcite veins cutting through the limestone signify multiple hydrothermal fluid events. These secondary veins are a product of calcium carbonate deposition from later-stage mineral-rich fluids, highlighting zones of fluid flow and fracture-controlled mineralization.



This discovery is particularly promising, as alteration halos are diagnostic indicators of proximity to mineralized zones in skarn and porphyry environments. The associated secondary iron oxides, coupled with observed chrysocolla and altered carbonates, suggest a robust hydrothermal process with potential for further copper mineralization at depth.

New Adit Discoveries in the Wash/Mountain Areas:

Previously undocumented Adits were discovered in the wash area (Lost Mine) and the adjacent mountain (New Adit), expanding exploration targets and uncovering opportunities for future sampling and geological assessment.



Porphyry Rock Confirmed in outcrop in the Copper Chief property:

Field teams identified porphyry rock, a major milestone that reinforces the property's potential for porphyry-associated copper and gold mineralization.

Sampling and mapping of this area highlight significant geological features, positioning it as a high-priority exploration target.

Brecciated Marble and Limestones confirmed at Copper Chief (Green and Pink Areas):

Fieldwork in the Copper Chief area identified large marble brecciated and limestone brecciated zones containing widespread secondary copper mineralization.

These thermal skarn-style features align with the presence of porphyry rock, pointing to a robust mineralized system.

PCD target on surface

Confirmed and extended from Sandy North Adit to 100 meters to the east.

Identification of a Leach Pad at site (Blue Polygon):

Currently assessing ore-potential of Gold-PGE's and copper mineralization in this occurrence, assays pending.

High-Resolution Drone Photographic Survey Completed:

Drone imagery of the property provided critical data for assessing the rugged terrain, particularly mountain tops that can be accessed within a day. Sampling on these elevated areas confirmed accessibility and geological potential for further exploration.

Next Steps for Exploration:

1. Helicopter-Assisted Exploration/Mapping

(Late January to Early February 2025):

a. A larger exploration crew will be deployed with helicopter support to access, sample, and map high-priority areas across the property efficiently.

b. Sampling program for the historic Copper Leach pad, getting volume, tonnage and metals grade.

2, 3D Structural Mapping (January 2025):

a. A comprehensive 3D mapping campaign will refine our understanding of structural controls and further delineate exploration targets.

3. Geophysical Surveys:

a. A two-phase geophysical program will commence, probably including:

b. Magnetic Drone Survey to identify subsurface anomalies.

c. Induced Polarization (IP) Surveys in key areas to target sulfide-rich mineralization.

CEO's Statement:

"This prospecting campaign, completed in a short timeframe, has allowed us to identify porphyry rocks outcropping at surface and potentially linked to mineralized structures. These findings suggest that the heat source responsible for generating the mineralizing fluids could be much closer to the surface than previously anticipated. Such observations were not reported before, even in the extensive geological mapping conducted by the USGS.

In addition, the campaign has led to the discovery of new mineralized areas that had gone unrecognized until now. This confirms the potential for multiple significant hydrothermal systems at depth, likely responsible for the widespread surficial alteration and mineralization observed across these areas."

-Luis Martins, CEO of Fairchild Gold Corp.

QP Statement:

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property on the ground numerous times since 2003, and reviewed the geological information available from public sources related to the property and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Copper Chief Property, Nevada, and the Fairchild Lake Property in Ontario.

