Serra Energy Metals - Share Consolidation

Vancouver, January 7, 2025 - Serra Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: SEEM) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("Serra" or the "Company) further to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024, the Company announces that the effective date of the consolidation of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the "Consolidation") will be January 9, 2025. The Company currently has 65,111,146 Common Shares outstanding and will have approximately 6,511,115 Common Shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation, subject to rounding and elimination of any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

The post-Consolidation common shares will have a new CUSIP: 81752V200 / ISIN: CA81752V2003. The Company's transfer agent Odyssey Trust Corporation will conduct a transmittal process for registered shareholders to exchange their certificates representing old common shares for the new post-Consolidation shares. Beneficial shareholders holding through an intermediary will have their common shares adjusted automatically through their intermediary and the new CUSIP / ISIN number. There will be no change in the Company's name or trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange as a result of the Consolidation.

About Serra Energy Metals Corp.

Serra Energy Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of green metal projects, with an emphasis on identifying and investigating exploration targets that are drill-ready and situated near infrastructure.

Vince Sorace

Interim President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the effective date of the Consolidation and the anticipated number of Common Shares issued and outstanding following completion of the Consolidation. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

