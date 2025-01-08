CopperEx Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 8, 2025 - CopperEx Resources Corp. (TSXV: CUEX) (the "Company" or "CopperEx") announces that it has cancelled 1,250,327 options to purchase shares of the Company held by directors, officers and consultants with the consent of the holders.

The Company also advises that its efforts to secure funding under the loan agreement with an arm's length private lender in connection with a US$12.5 million unsecured loan (the "Loan") originally announced in the press release dated October 14, 2024, has not been successful. Funding was ultimately subject to the discretion of the lender and the Company no longer believes that funding will be forthcoming.

Dave Prins, the Company's President and CEO said, "We undertook significant efforts in good faith to secure the Loan and are disappointed we could not deliver a positive outcome. Moving forward, our attention will be focused on the Company's 100% owned property Kio Buggy located in northern Chile whereby as a result of our previously completed extensive field exploration program, we have clearly identified two potential porphyry targets. We also plan to advance the 100% owned La Rica property located in the Apurimac Province, 80km SW of Cusco, 45km NW of Las Bambas Mine & 30km SW of Cotabambas, Perú, whereby skarn mineralization can be traced for approximately 2km along strike & persists 50-70 m in width within the property, with two surface rock samples returning grades including 7.17% Copper and 4.75% Copper."

Previous Surface Rock Sampling at La Rica

A total of 36 historical surface rock samples (4 rock chip and 32 channel samples; see Table 1) were collected as part of the initial surface exploration programs completed in December 2017, February 2018 and April 2018 by Nigel Chapman of Luna Recursos Naturales SAC at La Rica. Surface rock sampling was focused on outcropping skarn mineralization, both at surface and from an underground adit, that has been mapped and extends for approximately 2 kilometers and ranges in thickness from 60m-70m and which constitutes the primary target for copper mineralization at La Rica.

Additional information about CopperEx and its Projects can be found on the Company's website at copperexcorp.com, or email info@copperexcorp.com.

SAMPLE NORTHING EASTING COPPER SAMPLE SAMPLE LENGTH NUMBER (m) (m) (%) TYPE DESCRIPTION (m) M-01 8469930 748054 0.0007 Channel Afl. Bx 1.5 M-02 L 8469963 748055 0.0913 Chip Cuerpo N/A M-03 L 8469963 748055 0.0728 Chip Cuerpo N/A M-04 8469993 748034 1.9400 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-05 8469993 748034 7.1700 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-06 8469993 748034 4.9900 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-07 8469997 748014 0.1520 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-08 8469997 748014 1.3950 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-09 8469997 748014 0.1330 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-10 8469997 748014 2.6700 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 M-11 8469997 748014 4.7500 Channel Cuerpo Bx 1.5 1 8470386 748517 0.0028 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 2 8470386 748517 0.0017 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 3 8470386 748517 0.0002 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 4 8470386 748517 0.0002 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 5 8470386 748517 0.0003 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 6 8470386 748517 0.0013 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 7 8470386 748517 0.0002 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 8 8470386 748517 0.0001 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 9 8470386 748517 0.0002 Channel Afl. porfido 1.3 10 8470217 748491 0.0080 Chip Afloramiento N/A 11 8470230 748518 0.0357 Chip Afloramiento N/A 5601 8469959 748055 0.0644 Channel Bx Skarn 5 5602 8469959 748055 0.0483 Channel Bx Skarn 5 5603 8469959 748055 0.0581 Channel Bx Skarn 5 5604 8469959 748055 0.0915 Channel Bx Skarn 5 5605 8469959 748055 0.1020 Channel Bx Skarn 5 5606 8469994 748067 0.0245 Channel Bx Caliza 5 5607 8469992 748075 0.0090 Channel Bx Caliza 5 5608 8470002 748140 0.0092 Channel Bx Caliza 5 5609 8470004 748151 0.0210 Channel Bx Caliza 5 5610 8470176 748453 0.1020 Channel Porfido 2 5611 8470175 748453 0.1140 Channel Porfido 2 5612 8470177 748450 0.0926 Channel Porfido 2 5613 8470175 748453 0.1030 Channel Porfido 2 5614 8470178 748453 0.0681 Channel Porfido 2

Table 1. Historical surface rock sample copper geochemistry from La Rica1.

NOTES

1 Data disclosed in this news release includes historical geochemical results and CopperEx has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. CopperEx considers these historical data relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through systematic surface geochemical sampling and diamond Drilling.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236488