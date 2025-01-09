Regulated Information - inside information

Nyrstar NV - Postponed assessment of request for appointment of provisional administrator

9 January 2025 at 14.00 CET

As previously disclosed, a group of shareholders filed a petition for interim measures on 11 March 2024 in the framework of the proceedings on the merits pending before the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division, against Nyrstar NV, certain current and former directors, certain Trafigura companies and Deloitte (see also link).

By judgment of 9 January 2025, the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division has declared the request for the appointment of a provisional administrator or ad hoc trustee admissible but decided to postpone the assessment on the merits of such request. The Court established that there are currently no indications that the Company's board of directors is not functioning properly, and noted that a procedure before the Sanctions Committee of the FSMA is currently pending, as well as a criminal investigation. In view thereof, the Court postponed the assessment on the merits of the request for the appointment of a provisional administrator or ad hoc trustee until after a ruling by both the FSMA Sanctions Committee as well as the Council Chamber or the Indictment Chamber. The Court therefore adjourned the request.

Nyrstar NV will analyze the judgment with assistance from its legal advisors and will advise the market as soon as possible with regards to the actions, if any, the Company intends to take given this ruling, including in respect of its earlier press release of 2 May 2024 (see also link).

