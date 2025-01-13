Legacy Gold Announces Appointment of Michael Michaud to Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, January 13, 2025 - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Michaud to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Michaud is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience in domestic and international gold exploration and mining that includes a broad range of deposit types within North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Mr. Michaud is currently serving as President Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine Exploration Ltd., a gold exploration Company currently focused on drilling and exploring its Wawa Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.

He also previously served as SVP, Exploration and Resources at Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. from 2017 to 2024 and, before that, served as IAMGold Corp.'s Chief Geologist responsible for providing global geological support for IAMGOLD's exploration activities worldwide. Michael was responsible for developing and implementing regional and mine-site exploration strategies to discover new deposits and to expand mineral resources and reserves around existing mines.

Brian Hinchcliffe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Michaud to Legacy's Board of Directors. Michael has an extensive background in resource development, surface and underground drill campaigns, as well as relevant corporate experience, that will be valuable in advancing Legacy's Baner Gold Project as well as evaluating various growth opportunities in order to deliver value to our shareholders."

In addition, the Corporation announces the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Michaud to acquire 125,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.39 per share, with such options to vest as to one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on the first-year anniversary of the date of grant. The options expire five years from the date of grant.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner gold project located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Gold Project").

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Project is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D, P.G.

