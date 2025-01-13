Menü Artikel
The Mosaic Company Appoints Sonya Little and Kathleen Shanahan to its Board of Directors

13.01.2025  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, January 13, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that it has added Sonya C. Little and Kathleen M. Shanahan to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Little is a former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Strategic Property Partners LLC, the developer of Water Street Tampa. Ms. Little had been with Strategic Property Partners from 2019 until her retirement at the end of 2024. Previously she was the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Tampa and worked as a financial advisor and investment banker to numerous state and local government entities. Ms. Little is a director of Hancock Whitney Bank.

Ms. Shanahan is a senior adviser and former Chief Executive Officer of Turtle & Hughes, Inc., an electrical and industrial distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions company. Ms. Shanahan joined the board of Turtle & Hughes in 2015 and had served as CEO from 2020 until her retirement in 2024. She previously served as CEO of URETEK Holdings and WRScompass. In addition to her extensive business experience, Ms. Shanahan has served in high-level public policy and public affairs roles, including three years as Chief of Staff for Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

"We are pleased to add Sonya and Kathleen to the Mosaic board of directors," said Gregory L. Ebel, Chairman. "They are both extremely accomplished professionals with broad executive experience and as long time Floridians, they will add great insight into our activities located in Mosaic's headquarters state of Florida."

The additions bring Mosaic's board to 12 directors.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com


