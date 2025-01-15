Battery X Metals Announces Corporate Awareness Agreement

VANCOUVER, January 15, 2025 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXD)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") a clean energy technology and resource exploration company, announces the engagement of Carsten Schmider Media Relations Publishing ("Schmider Media") to execute a strategic corporate branding and awareness initiative.

The engagement includes the placement and management of banner ads as part of a European native advertising campaign targeting new subscribers via the Triple-A Report. The services by Schmider Media are limited to the management, scheduling, and placement of banner ads, with creative content provided by the Company. The engagement term is 45 days, commencing on January 23, 2025, with banner ads to be scheduled for a total of 21 days within this period. The Company has advanced €140,000 (CAD$206,000) for these digital marketing services.

The principal of Schmider Media is Carsten Schmider, Marie Curie Str. 3, 50321 Brühl, Germany; Phone: +49 (0) 17670244313; Email: carstenschmider1972@gmail.com. Schmider Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No stock options are being granted to Schmider Media under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of entering into the agreement, Schmider Media and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or securities of the Company.

The Company announces that it will not proceed with the previously disclosed digital marketing agreement with Atkiencheck.de AG ("Atkiencheck"), originally announced on February 22, 2024. The Company previously agreed to a two-month European investor awareness program, including editorial write-ups, email campaigns, search engine marketing, and a German social media campaign in the total amount of approximately $73,890 which was previously paid. However, no digital marketing services were provided by Atkiencheck to the Company under the agreement. The Company will be reimbursed for the $73,890 paid under the agreement, with monthly payments of $4,926 over a 15 month period.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXD) (FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is committed to advancing the global clean energy transition through the development of proprietary technologies and domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration. The Company focuses on extending the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, through its portfolio company, LIBRT1, recovering battery grade metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and the acquisition and exploration of battery and critical metals resources. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

1 49% owned Portfolio Company

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives, business strategies, and future plans, including the execution and completion of the corporate awareness initiative with Schmider Media, reimbursement of amounts advanced to Atkiencheck, and the Company's ongoing efforts to advance clean energy technologies and battery metal resource exploration. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, reliance on third-party service providers, regulatory compliance risks, potential delays in execution of marketing or investor awareness initiatives, risks associated with the Company's ability to finance obligations under the agreements and operations generally, and the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and Battery X Metals disclaims any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

