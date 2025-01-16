Scottie Resources Intercepts 59.2 g/t Gold over 2.50 m and 35.2 g/t Gold over 2.00 m at Blueberry Contact Zone

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2024 drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone, including high-grade gold intercepts on the Fifi and Lemoffe vein zones. The Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone is located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

Highlights:

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR24-355 intersected 59.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 2.50 metres (m) at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3)

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR24-356 intersected 35.2 g/t gold over 2.00 m (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3) at the Lemoffe vein zone, and 2.27 g/t gold over 8.60 m at the at the Fifi vein zone

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "The drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone in 2024 supports the calculation of the Scottie's maiden resource estimate for the Scottie Gold Mine Project. These high-grade results strengthen the existing data by filling in remaining gaps. The resource aims to be a transformative step in Scottie's progression, as we can start to clearly demonstrate to the market the financial upside and short development timeline in the project."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR24-346 34.50 35.50 1.00 1.26 30.0 Gulley SR24-350 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.43 5.0 Gulley 93.00 94.00 1.00 1.22 0.0 Gulley 136.00 139.00 3.00 0.95 22.7 Gulley SR24-352 252.00 255.00 3.00 2.10 0.0 Serac Vein SR24-354 199.00 200.55 1.55 0.99 9.0 Serac Vein SR24-355 50.00 52.05 2.05 1.34 2.0 Fifi 105.90 108.40 2.50 59.2 21.0 Fifi 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.51 0.0 Fifi 184.60 185.60 1.00 17.0 33.0 Lemoffe 200.25 201.50 1.25 1.06 0.0 Lemoffe SR24-356 197.40 206.00 8.60 2.27 3.4 Fifi including 199.00 200.60 1.60 4.09 2.0 Fifi 243.00 245.00 2.00 35.2 14.5 Lemoffe

*True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2024 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/237360_1ce5c51b640f0b6f_004full.jpg

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-section (Figure 3), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/237360_1ce5c51b640f0b6f_005full.jpg

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Mineralization consists of east-west to northwest trending, steeply dipping, shear veins, that are comprised of pyrrhotite > pyrite ± quartz ± calcite. The veins are hosted in a package of andesitic volcanic rocks from the Hazelton Unuk River Formation that are situated adjacent to the contact with the Summit Lake stock, part of the Texas Creek Plutonic Suite. While 13+ distinct gold-bearing vein zones have been identified on the Scottie Gold Mine Project, mine production was primarily from one vein (the M-zone).

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill holes SR24-355 and 356.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/237360_1ce5c51b640f0b6f_006full.jpg

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past 6 years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2024 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237360