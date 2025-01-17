Coulter Wright Joins Viridian Metals' Senior Management Team

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2025 - Viridian Metals Inc. (TSXV: VRDN) is thrilled to announce the addition of Coulter Wright to its senior management team in the position of corporate secretary effective immediately.

Wright has more than 25 years of corporate finance, investment and start-up experience. This includes 12 years at AGF Investments as VP and Portfolio Manager of the Canadian Growth Equity Fund; a one billion dollar fund comprising of hundreds of investments including many early stage exploration mining companies.

"We are very pleased to have Coulter joining the team at Viridian. He is a recognized industry innovator with a track record of driving transformative growth," said Lee Bowles, Chief Business Development Officer, Viridian Metals Corp. "Coulter brings a tremendous amount of experience in Capital Markets and business development that will be invaluable in strengthening the reputation of Viridian Metals and helping us achieve new milestones going forward."

In 2014, Wright's investment in Real Matters led to an executive team role where he helped the company through three acquisitions spanning 18 months. Since 2016, Wright serves as Co-Founder and CFO of Charly Inc, redPADEL and The Pad. Wright also serves as CFO of GetintheLoop Marketing an AI Social Marketing Platform.

"I'm excited to join Viridian Metals, a company dedicated to sustainable growth," said Wright. "This is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a talented team and drive meaningful impact in an industry poised for significant evolution. I look forward to helping Viridian achieve its ambitious goals."

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensures that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

