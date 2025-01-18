West Vault Announces Grant of Share-Based Awards

Vancouver, January 17, 2025 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that on January 14, 2025 (the "Grant Date") it awarded an aggregate 529,100 share-based awards (the "Share-Based Awards") to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The Share-Based Awards are comprised of 114,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), and 415,100 options to acquire common shares of the Company (the "Options"). Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.96 per common share for a period of five years from the Grant Date. The Options and RSUs are subject to a three-year vesting period from the date of grant. The Share-Based Awards are governed by the Share Compensation Plan of the Company and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, developing, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best mining jurisdiction.

On behalf of the Board of West Vault Mining Inc.

Sandy McVey

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "maximizing shareholder value", "low risk", "high quality", "best", and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237620