Blackrock Silver Announces Grant of Long-term Incentive Awards

Vancouver, January 17, 2025 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") announces that it has granted an aggregate total of 640,286 performance share units ("PSUs"), 89,286 deferred share units ("DSUs") and 1,320,307 stock options ("Stock Options") to certain directors, management and consultants of the Company and its Nevada subsidiary pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan").

Each Stock Option entitles the recipient to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price per Common Share of $0.43 and will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant and will expire on January 17, 2030.

Each PSU entitles the recipient to receive one Common Share, or a cash payment equal to the Fair Market Value (as defined in the Plan) of the Common Shares on the vesting date, or a combination of Common Shares and cash, as determined in the sole discretion of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. The PSUs awarded will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to the achievement of certain corporate and individual performance criteria.

Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive one Common Share upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant date, being January 17, 2026, and will settle on the DSU holder's termination of service with the Company.

For further information regarding the Plan, readers are encouraged to review the management information circular (the "Circular") prepared for the Company' annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2024, which includes a summary of the material terms of the Plan. The Circular is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and by visiting the Company's website (www.blackrocksilver.com).

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

