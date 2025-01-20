Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results From the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration With Freeport at the Joy District

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2025 - Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from its new, high grade, Au-rich porphyry copper-gold-silver AuRORA Deposit discovery at the Company's 100% owned JOY Copper-Gold District (or "JOY" or the "District") in the prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia ("BC"). AuRORA is located within the new NWG Target, an area of the 495 kmJOY District that had not previously been drill tested (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") is fully funding work programs at JOY to earn an interest in the project, and Amarc is the operator of all programs.

Highlights from additional AuRORA DEPOSIT Discovery Drill Holes Include:

Drill Hole Int.1,2,3 (m) From (m) Incl. Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEQ4 (%) JP24060 130 74 2.40 0.61 5.33 1.98 81 104 Incl. 3.58 0.85 7.36 2.89 JP24063 132 70 1.01 0.30 2.80 0.88 99 103 Incl. 1.17 0.33 3.15 1.00 JP24068 192 47 0.52 0.25 2.63 0.56 83 104 Incl. 0.75 0.34 3.77 0.78 JP24073 219 102 0.98 0.24 2.01 0.80 131 102 Incl. 1.40 0.34 2.81 1.13 95 138 and 1.62 0.37 2.94 1.28 JP24075 266 34 1.24 0.31 3.42 1.02 109 37 Incl. 2.41 0.51 5.27 1.89

Notes: See Table 1.

"Today's results build positively on previously announced holes from the AuRORA porphyry copper-gold-silver Deposit discovery," said Dr. Diane Nicolson, Amarc President and CEO. "AuRORA presents much to be excited about, including the high grades of gold, in combination with strong copper and silver values intersected, and the lateral and vertical continuity of those grades, all in a deposit that is near surface. Deposits with characteristics like these are highly sought after by copper and gold producers alike. Moreover, AuRORA is only one of several important-scale sulphide systems that have been identified by our District-wide geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys at JOY, offering excellent potential for further discoveries as we work to develop this highly prospective District."

This release reports assay data from six holes drilled along east-west Section 7900N located 100 m north of Section 7800N and the seven drill holes which were reported in Amarc release January 17, 2025. Section 7900N continued Amarc's objective of systematically stepping out, and aggressively drilling with three core rigs with a view to continue outlining an outstanding Cu-Au-Ag deposit and to confirm its high grade potential.

Table 1: JOY AuRORA Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag Deposit Discovery Section N7900 Mineralized Intervals of Significance

Drill Hole Incl. From (m) To

(m) Int.1,2,3 (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEQ4 (%) JP24060 31.00 59.00 28.00 0.19 0.16 0.7 0.27 74.00 203.90 129.90 2.40 0.61 5.3 1.98 Incl. 104.00 185.00 81.00 3.58 0.85 7.4 2.89 And 131.00 182.00 51.00 4.48 0.96 8.4 3.50 JP24063 25.40 40.40 15.00 0.25 0.08 0.5 0.22 70.40 202.05 131.65 1.01 0.30 2.8 0.88 Incl. 102.95 202.05 99.10 1.17 0.33 3.2 1.00 242.00 253.40 11.40 1.55 0.34 3.5 1.23 301.40 334.80 33.40 0.32 0.10 1.0 0.29 349.40 355.40 6.00 0.31 0.07 0.5 0.25 370.40 376.40 6.00 0.23 0.08 0.7 0.21 382.40 412.40 30.00 0.20 0.08 1.0 0.20 418.40 424.15 5.75 0.33 0.06 0.9 0.25 JP24068 47.40 239.40 192.00 0.52 0.25 2.6 0.56 Incl. 104.40 187.00 82.60 0.75 0.34 3.8 0.78 and 113.40 154.25 40.85 0.89 0.41 4.8 0.94 JP24073 102.00 321.00 219.00 0.98 0.24 2.0 0.80 Incl. 102.00 233.20 131.20 1.40 0.34 2.8 1.13 and 138.00 233.20 95.20 1.62 0.37 2.9 1.28 and 147.00 156.00 9.00 2.47 0.54 5.7 1.96 Incl. 240.00 261.00 21.00 0.45 0.09 1.0 0.35 Incl. 270.00 321.00 51.00 0.40 0.11 0.8 0.34 333.00 345.00 12.00 0.21 0.07 0.5 0.19 354.00 363.00 9.00 0.15 0.08 1.0 0.17 372.00 387.00 15.00 0.42 0.07 0.8 0.31 JP24075 33.50 299.15 265.65 1.24 0.31 3.4 1.02 Incl. 36.70 164.40 127.70 2.21 0.50 5.1 1.76 and 36.70 146.00 109.30 2.41 0.51 5.3 1.89 and 36.70 47.00 10.30 3.60 0.61 6.1 2.65 and 56.80 84.00 27.20 3.08 0.51 6.7 2.27 and 95.00 128.00 33.00 2.39 0.59 6.1 1.97 Incl. 164.40 299.15 134.75 0.34 0.13 1.9 0.34 JP24077 141.30 187.00 45.70 0.54 0.22 2.0 0.54

Notes to Table 1:

Widths reported are drill widths, such that true thicknesses are unknown. All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. Some figures may not sum exactly due to rounding. Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal process prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Au US$1800/oz., and Ag US$24/oz. and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 85%, Au 72% and 67% Ag. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * (Au recovery / Cu recovery) * (Au $ per oz./31.1034768 / Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623)) + ((Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz./ 31.1034768 / Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623)).

The holes on Section 7900N were drilled at approximately 100 m intervals tracing the mineralization across a width of 600 m. These results are again confirming the continuity of the Au-rich AuRORA porphyry Cu-Au-Ag mineralized system from east to west and vertically, and now also to the north, and from near the surface. In addition to the mineralization exhibiting excellent lateral and vertical continuity, AuRORA remains open to expansion in all horizontal directions. Detailed results and information are presented in Figures 1 to 6 inclusive, and in Tables 1 and 2.

Compilations and confirmatory analyses from step out holes at AuRORA and holes from seven other porphyry targets including the PINE Deposit, Canyon Discovery and Twins Deposit Targets in 2024 are underway and will be released once finalized.

Figure 1: Large Scale Mineral System Trends Occur at JOY that Host the AuRORA Deposit Discovery, PINE Deposit, Canyon Discovery, Twins and Other Sulphide Systems

Figure 2: AuRORA Deposit Discovery Located in the New and Underexplored NWG Target Area

Figure 3: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Hosted Within the Exciting New NWG Target Area IP-Chargeability Anomaly Never Previously Drilled

Figure 4: AuRORA Deposit Discovery Never Previously Drilled and Open to Expansion

Figure 5: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Drilling Outlines Open-Ended, Near Surface, Continuous, High Grade Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization (Section 7900N)

Figure 6: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Multi-Phase High Grade Mineralization Hosted by Intense Alteration from Drill Holes JP24060, JP24068 and JP24075

AURORA Deposit Discovery

The AuRORA Deposit discovery is located within the expansive Northwest Gossan ("NWG") Target area located at the northwest end of a possible 15 km mineralized trend that extends southeast toward the GAP and SWT Targets (see Figures 1 and 2). The NWG Target is outlined by a 3.7 km 2 Induced Polarization ("IP") anomaly (>14mV/V) with coincident Cu, Au, Mo and Ag anomalies outlined in soils and rocks (see Amarc releases May 2 and July 11, 2024). The 2024 initial drill testing of the NWG Target area focused primarily on an internal zone of higher (>20 mV/V) IP chargeability some 1,500 m long and 500 m wide (see Figure 3). Much of the NWG Target area remains unexplored.

The geological and hydrothermal characteristics of discovery hole JP24057, and other holes along sections 7800N and 7900N, are broadly consistent with generalized models for porphyry Cu-Au deposits in the Kemess Mining District and in the wider Toodoggone Region. As with section 7800N, east-west section 7900N through the AuRORA Deposit Discovery highlights the excellent continuity of the near surface, high grade Cu-Au-Ag mineralization discovered in hole JP24057, as well as consistent vertical and lateral patterns in the grade, hydrothermal and geological characteristics along both sections (see Figures 4 and 5 and Table 2).

In the upper part of AuRORA, mineralization is hosted by andesitic tuff and in its lower part by quartz-monzonite intrusive rocks. The contact between the volcanic and intrusive rocks is typically masked by intense alteration that coincides with the highest-grade mineralization. High grade mineralization is associated with both early potassic K-feldspar and magnetite alteration and with a younger, overprinting, pervasive quartz-sericite/chlorite-pyrite alteration (see Figure 6). Copper mineralization is mainly chalcopyrite and trace to minor bornite.

About Amarc Resources Ltd

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.

Amarc is advancing its 100%-owned JOY, DUKE and IKE porphyry Cu±Au Districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of northern, central and southern BC, respectively. Each District represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry Cu±Au deposits. Importantly, each of the three districts are located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail.

Amarc's exploration is led by an internationally successful team of experienced geologists specializing in porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Members of this team have been involved in and have tracked porphyry Cu-Au exploration advancements in the Toodoggone region since 1990. Their experience and early recognition of the porphyry potential at the NWG Target in terms of a shallowly overburden covered and underexplored transitional epithermal-porphyry geological setting, led to the discovery of the Au-rich AuRORA porphyry Cu-Au-Ag Deposit.

Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. at JOY and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden"), an entity within the Boliden Group of companies at DUKE, can earn up to a 70% interest in each District through staged investments of $110 million and $90 million, respectively. Together this provides Amarc with potentially up to $200 million in non-share dilutive staged funding for these Districts. In addition, Amarc has completed self-funded drilling at its higher-grade Empress Deposit in the IKE District. Drill results from nine core holes drilled late in 2024 at Empress are being compiled and are expected to be released next month. Amarc is the operator of all programs.

Amarc is associated with HDI, a diversified, global mining company with a 35-year history of porphyry Cu deposit discovery, development and transaction success. Previous and current HDI projects include some of BC's and the world's most important porphyry deposits - such as Pebble, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newtongmen, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, AuRORA, PINE, IKE and DUKE. From its head office in Vancouver, Canada, HDI applies its unique strengths and capabilities to acquire, develop, operate and monetize mineral projects.

Amarc works closely with local governments, Indigenous groups and stakeholders in order to advance its mineral projects responsibly, and in a manner that contributes to sustainable community and economic development. We pursue early and meaningful engagement to ensure our mineral exploration and development activities are well coordinated and broadly supported, address local priorities and concerns, and optimize opportunities for collaboration. In particular, we seek to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories our projects are located, through the provision of jobs, training programs, contract opportunities, capacity funding agreements and sponsorship of community events. All Amarc work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

Qualified Person

Mark Rebagliati, P.Eng, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved all technical and scientific information related to the JOY Project contained in this news release. Mr. Rebagliati is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Program

Amarc drilled NQv (48.1mm) and HQ (63.5mm) size core in 2024 at the JOY project. All drill core was logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half core samples from the JOY drilling were sent to ALS Canada Ltd., Kamloops or Langley, Canada, for preparation and to North Vancouver, Canada for analysis. All facilities are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed to 70% passing -2mm, and either a 250 g split or 1,000 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish, and for 60 elements including Cu, Mo and Ag by a four-acid digestion, multi-element ICP-MS package. Samples with Cu results > 10,000 ppm were reanalyzed by a single element four-acid digestion ICP-AES method for Cu. As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QAQC") program, Amarc control samples were inserted in each analytical batch of the core samples at the following rates: standards one in 20 regular samples, in-line replicates one in 20 regular samples and one coarse blank per hole. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QAQC.

The QP visited the site to verify location of drill holes, and review the core and logging, sampling and sample shipment processes. He also reviewed and assessed the assay results.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114, or Kin Communications, at (604) 684-6730, Email: AHR@kincommunications.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Dr. Diane Nicolson

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and other Cautionary Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration plans and plans for enhanced relationships are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: Amarc's projects will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and exploration of Amarc's projects will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, potential environmental issues or liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Amarc Resources Ltd., investors should review Amarc's annual Form 20-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 2: AURORA Discovery Assay Data by Sample Interval for Drill Holes JP024073 and JP024075

Hole JP24073

Sample From (m) To

(m) Int.1,2,3 (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEQ4 (%) 733415 138.00 141.00 3.00 1.69 0.30 1.5 1.24 733416 141.00 144.00 3.00 0.68 0.44 5.4 0.85 733417 144.00 147.00 3.00 1.74 0.45 3.6 1.44 733418 147.00 150.00 3.00 2.08 0.36 3.3 1.54 733419 150.00 153.00 3.00 3.01 0.58 6.7 2.30 733420 153.00 156.00 3.00 2.33 0.69 7.1 2.04 733421 156.00 159.00 3.00 1.76 0.47 6.8 1.49 733422 159.00 162.00 3.00 1.51 0.33 2.4 1.19 733423 162.00 165.00 3.00 1.74 0.42 2.6 1.40 733424 165.00 168.00 3.00 1.78 0.40 2.3 1.41 733425 168.00 171.00 3.00 1.24 0.35 2.6 1.05 733426 171.00 174.00 3.00 1.11 0.51 3.8 1.15 733427 174.00 177.00 3.00 1.18 0.29 2.5 0.96 733428 177.00 180.00 3.00 1.30 0.27 1.7 1.00 733429 180.00 183.00 3.00 1.68 0.38 2.0 1.33 733431 183.00 186.00 3.00 1.31 0.38 2.0 1.13 733432 186.00 189.00 3.00 1.31 0.29 1.7 1.04 733433 189.00 192.00 3.00 1.49 0.36 1.9 1.20 733434 192.00 195.00 3.00 2.27 0.41 2.8 1.69 733435 195.00 198.00 3.00 1.23 0.31 2.7 1.01 733436 198.00 201.00 3.00 1.52 0.34 2.6 1.20 733437 201.00 204.00 3.00 1.13 0.32 2.2 0.96 733438 204.00 207.00 3.00 1.84 0.35 1.8 1.38 733439 207.00 210.00 3.00 1.08 0.21 1.4 0.83 733440 210.00 213.00 3.00 2.12 0.34 2.8 1.53 733441 213.00 216.00 3.00 2.36 0.37 4.2 1.71 733442 216.00 219.00 3.00 1.44 0.27 1.7 1.08 733443 219.00 222.00 3.00 2.48 0.45 3.2 1.85 733444 222.00 225.00 3.00 1.09 0.32 2.4 0.94 733445 225.00 228.00 3.00 1.27 0.28 2.4 1.01 733446 228.00 231.00 3.00 1.81 0.25 2.0 1.27 733447 231.00 233.20 2.20 0.97 0.17 1.8 0.72

See Table 1 for Notes.

Hole JP24075

Sample From (m) To (m) Int.1,2,3 (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEQ4 (%) 734049 36.70 39.00 2.30 3.07 0.58 5.0 2.32 734051 39.00 41.00 2.00 3.90 0.60 5.8 2.81 734052 41.00 44.00 3.00 4.35 0.72 6.1 3.18 734053 44.00 47.00 3.00 3.07 0.52 7.0 2.27 734054 47.00 50.00 3.00 1.84 0.29 3.7 1.33 734055 50.00 53.00 3.00 1.02 0.23 3.3 0.82 734056 53.00 55.00 2.00 1.18 0.24 2.0 0.91 734057 55.00 56.80 1.80 1.42 0.30 2.5 1.11 734058 56.80 59.00 2.20 1.97 0.33 2.4 1.44 734059 59.00 62.00 3.00 2.74 0.38 5.2 1.94 734060 62.00 65.00 3.00 2.35 0.36 5.5 1.70 734061 65.00 68.00 3.00 2.29 0.29 4.3 1.59 734062 68.00 71.00 3.00 3.74 0.56 8.6 2.69 734063 71.00 74.00 3.00 4.26 0.63 10.2 3.07 734064 74.00 77.00 3.00 3.31 0.84 10.0 2.75 734065 77.00 79.15 2.15 3.64 0.59 7.3 2.67 734066 79.15 82.00 2.85 3.38 0.61 6.9 2.53 734067 82.00 84.00 2.00 3.01 0.48 5.3 2.19 734068 84.00 86.00 2.00 1.63 0.31 3.7 1.24 734069 86.00 89.00 3.00 1.15 0.38 3.6 1.04 734071 89.00 92.00 3.00 0.66 0.41 3.5 0.80 734072 92.00 95.00 3.00 1.50 0.32 2.9 1.17 734073 95.00 98.00 3.00 2.83 0.66 5.4 2.27 734074 98.00 101.00 3.00 2.03 0.50 4.4 1.66 734075 101.00 104.00 3.00 2.78 0.63 5.1 2.21 734076 104.00 107.00 3.00 2.61 0.59 5.9 2.09 734077 107.00 110.00 3.00 2.44 0.79 11.7 2.23 734078 110.00 113.00 3.00 2.68 0.66 10.0 2.22 734079 113.00 116.00 3.00 1.74 0.41 5.1 1.41 734080 116.00 119.00 3.00 2.24 0.40 4.2 1.67 734081 119.00 122.00 3.00 2.81 0.72 6.0 2.33 734082 122.00 125.00 3.00 1.98 0.55 4.1 1.67 734083 125.00 128.00 3.00 2.18 0.63 4.8 1.87 734084 128.00 131.00 3.00 1.41 0.41 3.2 1.22 734086 131.00 134.00 3.00 2.69 0.57 5.8 2.11 734087 134.00 137.00 3.00 1.43 0.49 3.7 1.31 734088 137.00 140.00 3.00 1.00 0.37 2.6 0.95 734089 140.00 143.00 3.00 3.22 0.75 3.1 2.56 734091 143.00 146.00 3.00 2.47 0.64 3.1 2.03 734092 146.00 149.00 3.00 0.66 0.32 2.6 0.70 734093 149.00 152.00 3.00 0.58 0.36 3.0 0.70 734094 152.00 154.50 2.50 1.02 0.36 3.0 0.95 734095 154.50 157.00 2.50 1.46 0.45 3.9 1.28 734096 157.00 159.60 2.60 0.93 0.31 2.0 0.84 734097 159.60 162.00 2.40 0.63 0.19 2.2 0.55 734098 162.00 164.40 2.40 1.92 0.85 10.3 1.99

See Table 1 for Notes.

Table 3: AURORA Drill Hole Information Section 7900N

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azim (°) Dip (°) EOH (m) JP24060 622713 6347905 1360 90 -60 434.4 JP24063 622708 6347905 1360 270 -60 589.4 JP24068 622710 6347905 1360 0 -90 452.4 JP24073 622629 6347903 1360 270 -60 399 JP24075 622891 6347891 1382 90 -60 332.4 JP24077 622461 6347913 1423 90 -85 187

Note: Collar locations are in UTM NAD83, Zone 9N coordinates.

Figure 1: Large Scale Mineral System Trends Occur at JOY that Host the AuRORA Deposit Discovery, PINE Deposit, Canyon Discovery, Twins and Other Sulphide Systems

Figure 2: AuRORA Deposit Discovery Located in the New and Underexplored NWG Target Area

Figure 3: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Hosted Within the Exciting New NWG Target Area IP-Chargeability Anomaly Never Previously Drilled

Figure 4: AuRORA Deposit Discovery Never Previously Drilled and Open to Expansion

Figure 5: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Drilling Outlines Open-Ended, Near Surface, Continuous, High Grade Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization (Section 7900N)

Figure 6: AuRORA Deposit Discovery: Multi-Phase High Grade Mineralization Hosted by Intense Alteration from Drill Holes JP24060, JP24068 and JP24075

SOURCE: Amarc Resources Ltd.

