Endurance's High-Grade Gold Intersections Featured at Core Shack AME Roundup Conference

Vancouver, January 20, 2025 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the 2025 Association Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup Conference Core Shack at the Vancouver Convention Centre East on Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23.

Drill core showing Epizonal Orogenic textures on this new discovery will be highlighted from the Reliance Gold Project with portions of recent substantial intersections such as the 2024 Lower Crown Discovery which returned 7.61 grams per tonne ("gpt") over 5.7 metres ("m"), the Eagle Zone with 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, the Imperial Zone that returned 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m and the 2024 Crown Zone visible gold sample that assayed 147.5 gpt gold over 1.0 m.

The Reliance Gold Project is located in southern British Columbia 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 5 kilometres from BC Hydro's Lajoie Hydro Electric Dam.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

