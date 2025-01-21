Shine Minerals Announces Namibia Gold Exploration Opportunities

Kelowna, January 21, 2025 - Shine Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMR.H) (the "Company") announces that it is actively exploring gold opportunities within Namibia's renowned Damara Orogenic Gold Belt.This region hosts several prominent gold mines and deposits, including the Twin Hills Deposit (2.1mil ounces), the Navachab Gold Mine (3 million ounces), and B2Gold's Ojikoto Gold Mine (620,000 ounces).

Namibia actively welcomes foreign companies and offers investor-friendly policies designed to encourage mining exploration and development. The country is home to numerous international firms engaged in exploration and mining operations. Renowned as a major producer of uranium, industrial minerals, and diamonds, Namibia stands out as a prime destination for mining investment opportunities.

About Shine Minerals Corp.

Shine Minerals Corp is a Canada-based natural resource focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mr. Devinder Randhawa

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Company's plans for its properties/projects, the closing of the debt settlement, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain the necessary equipment or machinery, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237911