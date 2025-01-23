VanadiumCorp Conducts ANT Survey on Lac Dore Property with CAUR Technologies

Vancouver - - 23 January 2025 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the fieldwork program is progressing on the Company's resource properties, as announced in our news release of 23 August 2024. Work includes an ambient noise tomography (ANT) survey performed by CAUR Technologies Inc. across the vanadium, titanium, and iron Lac Doré deposit in Québec.

In December, CAUR Technologies began this innovative passive seismic survey to define further the structural geology and faulting of the Lac Doré main deposit. The ANT survey uses seismic interferometry to extract seismic waves from the Earth's ambient vibrations. ANT can image both very deep and very shallow structures. Presently, CAUR employs a geophone array to provide 3D seismic tomography over a two-square-kilometer area. Measurements being carried out will continue into February.

Ian Mallory, Chairman and CEO of VanadimCorp, stated, "Lac Doré is VanadiumCorp's flagship resource property, and we are working to update and upgrade our technical assessments of its true potential. We are very pleased to be working with the experts at CAUR on this important and cost-effective survey."

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. produces high-quality vanadium electrolyte for the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB). The Company's pilot plant facility is based in Val-des-Sources, Québec. The Company is also advancing technologies for producing the strategic V-Ti and potentially high-grade Fe located at its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects, including at its flagship Lac Doré deposit near Chibougamau, Québec. The successful deployment of these technologies would enable stable, long-term access to the Company's deposits of critical metals, including vanadium feedstock for the Company's electrolytes production.

About CAUR Technologies Inc.

CAUR Technologies Inc., based in Longueuil, Québec, aims to revolutionize mineral exploration with data analysis technologies based on IoT and AI. Our technologies and expertise enable precise, rapid, cost-effective 3D mapping and identification of deep critical mineral deposits with minimal environmental impact. For more information, see www.caurtech.com

The Chief Operating Officer and Director of VanadiumCorp, Gilles Dupuis, P. Eng., is the qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has reviewed and approved this news release.

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Ian Mallory

Chairman and CEO

ianm@vanadiumcorp.com

Phone: +1.514.416.1749

Company contact information:

3 rue du Boisé,

Marieville, Québec J3M 1S7 Canada Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

