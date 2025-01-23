Gitennes to Rebrand as "REV Exploration Ltd."

VANCOUVER, January 23, 2025 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV: GIT) is pleased to announce that is has filed Articles of Amendment to change its name from "Gitennes Exploration" to "REV Exploration Ltd."

Mr. Jordan Potts, interim CEO, commented: "After successful completion of a $1.5 million financing, preceded by several recent key management team changes, we believe this is an ideal time to rebrand the company as REV Exploration Ltd. We plan to 'REV it up in 2025' with our existing suite of battery metal and gold properties in Quebec, and an exciting launch into new exploration frontiers as we continue due diligence on certain potential high-impact new opportunities."

Accordingly, the common shares of the Corporation are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, REV Exploration Ltd., at the opening of the market on or about January 30, 2025, under the new trading symbol "REVX". The new CUSP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of REV Exploration Ltd. following the effective date of the name change will be 761325109/ CA7613251098, respectively.

The name and symbol changes do not affect the Corporation's share structure or the rights of the Corporation's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Each current share certificate reflecting common shares of Gitennes will continue to reflect the common shares of REV Exploration Ltd. without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred with the name change.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Mansoor Jan from the Board of Directors due to other work commitments, effective immediately.

Mr. Jordan Potts, interim CEO, commented: "We want to thank Mansoor for his exceptional contribution to the Gitennes' Board. He has had a significant role in this Company and we wish him the best as CEO of MAX Power."

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

The Company currently has two properties in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec where it is exploring for nickel, niobium and tantalum, and two gold properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: JMW and Maxwell. All properties are 100% owned by Gitennes.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

Jordan Potts

Interim CEO, Director

Email: info@gitennes.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753??????

Email: info@gitennes.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, and also include, without limitation, statements regarding: the prospects or certainty of any future M&A or transactions, the potential of the newly acquired land positions, the Company's exploration plans, future growth opportunities, and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, including but not limited to the geological potential of the property, the availability of financing to conduct exploration activities, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

