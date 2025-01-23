Canada Nickel Announces Positive Regional Exploration Results including Best Regional Exploration Result to Date at Midlothian

Highlights

Midlothian: entire mineralized core length of 470 metres of 0.31% nickel, including 13.5 metres of 0.41% nickel in hole MID24-15

Bannockburn: All eight holes yielded well-mineralized intervals with five of eight holes containing intervals > 0.3% nickel.

Deloro: All eleven holes intersected well-mineralized intervals including hole DEL24-28 with 371 metres of 0.27% nickel including 39 metres of 0.30% nickel

Nesbitt: Drilling resumed with 382 metres of 0.22% nickel, including 27 metres of 0.27% nickel intersected in NES24-13

An additional regional resource to be published - total of eight resources by mid-2025

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce additional exploration drilling results from the Company's Deloro, Bannockburn, Midlothian and Nesbitt properties. The Company completed over 118,000 metres of drilling on 14 properties during its successful 2024 drilling campaign, all located within 100 kilometres of the Timmins mining camp.

CEO Mark Selby said, "Today's results from four separate regional properties continue to demonstrate the scale of the sulphide nickel potential of the Timmins Nickel District. Midlothian's drilling results are showing consistent grades with an average grade that is the highest to date of all the Company's regional properties. Bannockburn drilling continues to yield excellent results - including identification of other high-grade targets as well as the intersection of a higher-grade zone within the bulk tonnage zone. We continue to successfully infill and extend the resource at Deloro, and we have successfully resumed drilling at Nesbitt, which is located just seven kilometres from Crawford, and which will become an additional resource by mid-2025."

Regional Exploration Programs

The Company now expects to publish a total of eight additional regional resources by mid-2025. Reid and Deloro have already been published and resources at Bannockburn, Mann Central, Mann West, Midlothian, Nesbitt, and Texmont are expected to further demonstrate the scale of nickel resources within the Timmins Nickel District.

Bannockburn Property

The Bannockburn Property is located 65 kilometres south of Timmins and approximately 20 kilometres west of Matachewan, Ontario. The property has multiple targets including two high-grade nickel zones. The B-zone geophysical target is the largest target consisting of a bulk tonnage nickel zone with approximately 1.6 kilometres of strike length and up to 700 m wide. The Company completed infill drilling on the B-Zone with nine holes drilled in the fall of 2024 (Figure 1). This release has results for seven of the nine drillholes. All holes were drilled through long intersections of strongly serpentinized and mineralized ultramafic rocks. With this drilling and the data collected in 2023, the company intends to produce a resource estimate by mid- 2025.

A single hole (BAN24-10) was drilled into the smaller D-zone to the northwest, confirming continuation of the mineralized ultramafic body almost 1 kilometre northwest of the main B-zone. The D-zone will need further drilling to test its potential extension from and connection to the B-zone (Figure 1).

Canada Nickel has also followed up on other prospective targets that tested for higher-grade material. Historically, higher grade intervals have been drilled at Bannockburn, within the C-zone and the F-zone. The company is planning to target the F-zone with a summer program, following up the positive results and promising geophysical downhole surveys from holes BAN24-18 and BAN24-21. See news releases of November 11 and December 5 of 2024 for those results.

Table 1 - Bannockburn drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % BAN24-07 67.3 402 334.7 0.26 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.15 4.11 0.01 including 116.5 151 34.5 0.29 0.009 0.003 0.003 0.10 3.68 0.01 BAN24-08 58.5 115 56.5 0.22 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.16 5.80 0.05 and 205.5 351 145.5 0.23 0.011 0.004 0.005 0.25 5.72 0.03 BAN24-09 24 66 42.0 0.24 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.36 5.47 0.07 and 87 351 264.0 0.27 0.010 0.005 0.005 0.13 4.36 0.04 including 225 331.5 106.5 0.30 0.009 0.007 0.006 0.10 3.57 0.05 BAN24-10 81 402 321.0 0.27 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.31 5.71 0.01 including 217.5 298.5 81.0 0.30 0.011 0.004 0.003 0.10 5.00 0.01 BAN24-11 73.9 363.5 289.6 0.29 0.009 0.005 0.004 0.10 3.62 0.04 including 75.5 99.5 24.0 0.40 0.011 0.020 0.013 0.11 3.94 0.12 BAN24-12 53.5 351 297.5 0.27 0.009 0.003 0.003 0.11 3.85 0.01 BAN24-14 60 401 341.0 0.29 0.009 0.004 0.004 0.11 3.81 0.02 including 329 392 63.0 0.31 0.010 0.011 0.009 0.11 3.99 0.04 BAN24-15 112.9 253.0 140.1 0.22 0.009 0.003 0.004 0.14 5.08 0.05 and 333.0 426.0 93.0 0.28 0.012 0.018 0.012 0.19 6.54 0.55 including 334.0 343.0 9.0 0.44 0.017 0.066 0.039 0.25 7.80 1.35 and 368.5 376.0 7.5 0.55 0.018 0.066 0.036 0.18 7.13 1.70

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths. Drill results in italics with significantly higher sulphur contents are interpreted to be extensions of the C-Zone into the B-Zone

Midlothian Property

The Midlothian property is located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, 25 kilometres west of Matachewan and is directly accessible by road. Four drillholes were completed during the winter of 2023 (see July 11, 2023, release) and 12 additional drillholes were completed in the fall of 2024. All 12 holes intersected mineralized dunite at shallow depths (Figure 2). These holes were drilled on a target measuring 2.7 kilometres long and 0.4 to 0.9 kilometres wide with a target footprint of 1.7 km2 (compared to Crawford resource of 1.5 km2). This release contains assay information on 10 completed holes (see new releases dated April 13, 2023, and May 24, 2023). Assays are still pending on two drillholes.

With the combined 2023 and 2024 drilling, the company intends to produce an initial resource estimate at Midlothian by mid-2025.

Table 2 - Midlothian drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MID24-05 15.5 406.4 390.9 0.28 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.14 4.71 0.01 including 141.5 237.5 96.0 0.30 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.12 4.33 0.01 MID24-06 0.2 253.6 253.4 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.31 5.53 0.01 including 174 253.6 79.6 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.12 4.87 0.01 and 252 399 147.0 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.59 0.01 MID24-07 2.5 385.5 383.0 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.26 5.53 0.02 including 42 85.5 43.5 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.26 0.02 MID24-08 35.3 317 281.7 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.27 5.40 0.02 and 319 399 80.0 0.28 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.14 4.69 0.01 MID24-09 6.5 89.7 83.2 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.20 0.04 and 138.5 399 260.5 0.27 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.25 5.62 0.02 including 139.5 190.5 51.0 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.26 4.06 0.03 MID24-10 126 406.5 280.5 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.26 5.60 0.03 including 286.5 342 55.5 0.29 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.14 4.67 0.01 MID24-11 8.8 31.1 22.3 0.28 0.011 0.002 0.002 0.10 3.65 0.06 and 119 385 266.0 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.28 5.39 0.02 including 119 229 110.0 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.004 0.11 4.43 0.02 MID24-12 4 71.9 67.9 0.27 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.29 5.36 0.07 and 94.2 185.5 91.3 0.19 0.012 0.006 0.008 0.39 6.72 0.04 and 212.5 399 186.5 0.23 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.24 6.00 0.02 MID24-15 31.3 501.0 469.7 0.31 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.02 0.02 Including 342.0 372.0 30.0 0.34 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.17 0.01 and 469.5 483.0 13.5 0.41 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.10 3.83 0.01 MID24-16 7 384 377.0 0.29 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.20 4.78 0.01

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Deloro Project

The Deloro Project is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins and is accessible year-round by road as well as located less than 2 kilometres from existing powerlines. In July 2024, the Company successfully filed a Mineral Resource Estimate on Deloro consisting of 357 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 0.25% nickel, and 81 million tonnes of Indicated Resources grading 0.25% nickel. In the fall of 2024, Canada Nickel drilled 19 new holes to expand the existing resource including the known boundary of the mineralized zone. This release outlines the results from 11 drillholes with assays pending on the remaining eight drillholes (Figure 3). The drillholes successfully intersected strongly mineralized sections of ultramafic rocks such as in hole DEL24-28 which returned 371.0 metres of 0.27% nickel including 39.0 metres of 0.30% nickel. The infill campaign continues to show the potential of Deloro which benefits from lower overburden thickness, and excellent proximity to major infrastructure including roads and powerlines. An updated resource for Deloro is planned by mid-2025.

Table 3 - Deloro drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % DEL24-23 8.5 70.9 62.4 0.23 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.16 5.37 0.08 and 121.3 402.0 280.7 0.26 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.28 5.25 0.06 including 339.5 375.5 36.0 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.13 5.22 0.07 DEL24-25 12.0 368.0 356.0 0.25 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.33 5.67 0.08 including 252.0 316.5 64.5 0.28 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.25 5.25 0.04 DEL24-27 14.0 226.0 212.0 0.25 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.35 5.70 0.05 and 240.0 268.5 28.5 0.27 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.28 5.19 0.08 and 277.5 501 223.5 0.27 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.28 5.19 0.08 including 339.0 358.5 19.5 0.30 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.25 5.18 0.04 and 451.5 471.0 19.5 0.30 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.22 5.34 0.05 DEL24-28 130.0 501.0 371.0 0.27 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.19 5.00 0.05 including 252.0 291.0 39.0 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.16 5.20 0.05 DEL24-29B 120.4 363.0 242.6 0.23 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.43 5.95 0.06 DEL24-31 12.5 292.3 279.8 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.23 5.24 0.08 and 317.5 389.5 72.0 0.23 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.21 4.86 0.22 and 486.5 519.0 32.5 0.22 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.20 5.25 0.09 DEL24-32 48.7 416.5 367.8 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.33 5.66 0.04 including 267.0 394.5 127.5 0.29 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.24 5.37 0.05 DEL24-33 3.6 198.8 195.2 0.24 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.18 5.21 0.06 including 4.5 22.5 18.0 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.11 5.27 0.08 DEL24-34 18.0 58.0 40.0 0.20 0.012 0.003 0.005 0.49 5.71 0.02 and 93.0 420.0 327.0 0.27 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.20 4.95 0.05 DEL24-36 42.0 231.6 189.6 0.21 0.010 0.004 0.004 0.23 5.68 0.04 DEL24-37 9.2 196.7 187.5 0.28 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.22 4.53 0.03 Including 51.0 75.0 24.0 0.30 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.27 4.73 0.01 and 204.6 501.0 296.4 0.28 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.12 5.11 0.03

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Nesbitt Property

The Nesbitt Property is located just 7 kilometres north-northwest of Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. Nesbitt contains two ultramafic sills that strike east-west, the larger sill having a geophysical expression of 1.0 kilometres along strike. Preliminary drill results were announced in 2021 and 2022 (see news release dated May 10, 2022).

Given the close proximity to Crawford and minimal overburden, Nesbitt could present an opportunity to provide aggregate material to the mine site construction as well as additional nickel ore.

In the fall of 2024, the Company drilled eight new holes to infill sections of the Nesbitt ultramafic with the goal of producing a resource estimate in 2025. The current drill program will infill the western ultramafic and is planned for Q1 2025.

Assay results from seven of the drillholes (Figure 4) are disclosed in this release. All holes intersected serpentinized and mineralized peridotite and lesser dunite, interrupted by minor late dykes.

Table 4 - Drilling highlights Nesbitt program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % NES24-12 21.7 272.4 250.7 0.24 0.012 0.008 0.008 0.30 6.06 0.09 NES24-13 67.8 450.0 382.2 0.22 0.011 0.006 0.007 0.34 6.32 0.07 including 268.5 295.5 27.0 0.27 0.010 0.009 0.008 0.12 4.71 0.19 and 372.0 378.0 6.0 0.30 0.012 0.012 0.012 0.20 5.26 0.09 NES24-15 22.5 351.0 328.5 0.23 0.011 0.003 0.005 0.27 5.80 0.06 NES24-16 25.5 74.9 49.4 0.23 0.012 0.010 0.008 0.25 6.29 0.07 and 137.7 148.0 10.3 0.25 0.011 0.013 0.010 0.14 5.02 0.11 and 155.5 168.0 12.5 0.23 0.010 0.008 0.006 0.17 5.32 0.16 NES24-17 7.5 149.5 142.0 0.20 0.012 0.019 0.016 0.31 6.88 0.08 and 186.2 205.0 18.8 0.21 0.012 0.010 0.005 0.31 6.50 0.08 NES24-18 54.0 97.5 43.5 0.17 0.011 0.005 0.008 0.47 7.31 0.04 and 172.3 201.0 28.7 0.19 0.011 0.009 0.008 0.37 6.67 0.03 and 230.0 501.0 271.0 0.18 0.011 0.010 0.008 0.45 6.96 0.04 NES24-19 88.5 208.5 120.0 0.19 0.012 0.010 0.006 0.39 7.10 0.05 and 214.8 308.8 94.0 0.24 0.011 0.008 0.006 0.20 5.80 0.05

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 5: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) DELORO DEL24-23 480980 5360569 60 -84 402 DEL24-25 480231 5361597 70 -50 408 DEL24-27 480334 5361525 70 -84 501 DEL24-28 480294 5361200 70 -50 501 DEL24-29B 480713 5360636 310 -76 363 DEL24-31 480475 5361470 70 -50 519 DEL24-32 480240 5361390 70 -50 501 DEL24-33 480809 5361303 70 -50 300 DEL24-34 480497 5360715 70 -50 420 DEL24-36 480900 5360945 70 -50 336 DEL24-37 480566 5360849 70 -84 501 BANNOCKBURN BAN24-07 506617 5314086 240 -55 402 BAN24-08 506677 5313701 240 -55 381 BAN24-09 506475 5314390 240 -55 351 BAN24-10 505420 5315110 75 -50 402 BAN24-11 506342 5314134 60 -55 363 BAN24-12 507225 5313385 235 -55 351 BAN24-14 506931 5313715 235 -55 401 BAN24-15 506931 5313715 55 -55 426 MIDLOTHIAN MID24-05 499940 5303217 180 -50 406 MID24-06 499296 5303222 180 -50 399 MID24-07 499710 5303026 5 -50 399 MID24-08 499103 5303244 180 -50 399 MID24-09 499590 5302980 180 -50 399 MID24-10 498903 5303246 180 -50 408 MID24-11 499590 5302980 335 -50 385 MID24-12 498700 5303180 180 -50 399 MID24-15 500524 5303089 180 -50 493 MID24-16 499097 5302989 180 -50 384 NESBIT NES24-12 469000 5417050 180 -50 321 NES24-13 468820 5417140 180 -50 450 NES24-15 469841 5417205 195 -50 351 NES24-16 468720 5417007 180 -50 252 NES24-17 470141 5417148 195 -50 378 NES24-18 468905 5417140 180 -50 501 NES24-19 469883 5416994 15 -50 353

Automated Market Making Services

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 23, 2024, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby

CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition described herein and the completion of the transaction. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

