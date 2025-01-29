Stellar AfricaGold Renews Tichka Est Permits, Morocco

Vancouver, January 29, 2025 - J. François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the renewal of the Tichka Est group of permits in Morocco.

The Renewal Agreement

Stellar has concluded a renewal agreement with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines du Maroc ("ONHYM"). The agreement calls for exploration expenditures totalling US$2,239,000 (approximately C$3,500,000) over 3 years to earn an 85% interest in the permits group. Upon completion of the earn-in ONHYM will retain a 15% free carried interest and a 3% Net Smelter Return royalty.

Commentary

Mr. Lalonde expressed gratitude to Ms Amina Benkhadra, Director General of ONHYM, and her dedicated team for their professionalism throughout the renewal process. "We are excited to resume exploration at Tichka Est and look forward to a continuing successful relationship with ONHYM" commented Stellar President and CEO, Mr. Lalonde.

About Tichka Est Gold Project Project, Morocco

The Tichka Est gold project is comprised of seven permits aggregating 82 square kilometres located in the High Atlas Mountain region of Morocco approximately 80 kilometres south-southwest of Marrakech. To date Stellar has incurred just over USD $1.1 million of agreed exploration expenditures and identified extensive gold mineralization within three structures.

The most extensive exploration has been along the B Zone structure within an approximately 1 km2 area of the 82 km2 total area of the Tichka Est Gold Project. Over the past years Stellar has built an 8.5-kilometer mountain access road, and conducted extensive mapping, sampling and trenching focussing on the regions in and around the B Zone. To date three significant zones of gold mineralization have been discovered with much of the overall project area still unexplored or only superficially explored.

Readers are encouraged to review details of Stellar's historical exploration results at www.stellarafricagold.com or on Sedar.com.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuenoula project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

