Robex Resources Inc. Announces Sprott Lending as Debt Provider for Kiniero Gold Project

Following a competitive process previously announced, we have retained Sprott Lending Corp ("Sprott") has our debt provider

Sprott received investment committee approval for up to US$105 million project financing debt facility, with the option to increase it to up to US$130 million

Debt margin of 6.5% per annum with an additional interest rate formula based on gold price

No hedging or royalties

Anticipated first drawdown on the debt facility in Q1 2025 to meet our expected Q4 2025 first pour



QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 29, 2025 - Further to the announcement regarding advanced discussions on a debt facility during the fall, West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce that it has mandated Sprott Resource Lending (US Manager) Corp. ("Sprott") as mandated lead arranger (MLA) to provide a senior debt facility (the "Debt Facility") of up to US$105 million, with the option to increase it to up to US$130m, which will be used to finance the construction of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea (the "Project"). Sprott has completed detailed technical, environmental and social due diligence on the Project, and has received the approval from its investment committee to progress with the financing, subject to satisfactory completion and execution of all necessary legal documentation, lodgement of security documents, regulatory filings, and certain other conditions precedent. First drawdown of the Debt Facility is expected in Q1 2025 which is in line with the Company's funding plan to keep the project on track for a first pour in Q4 2025.

Key terms of the Debt Facility include:

Senior secured debt facility of up to US$105m, with the ability to increase it to up to US$130m

Repayment moratorium of more than 2 years, and final maturity in March 2030

Interest rate of 6.50% per annum over a SOFR reference rate, with 50% of interest capitalised during the construction period

No commitment fee payable

Original issue discount of 2.00% of the Debt Facility paid pro-rata upon the funding of each tranche

An additional interest payment based on a gold price participation formula currently equivalent to approximately $300/oz vis-à-vis the current consensus gold price forecast, applicable on 3,600 oz of gold per quarter for 15 quarters (to be increased pro-rata if the Debt Facility is increased to US$130m), with the ability to prepay on early repayment of the Debt Facility

Partner alignment compensation equal to 1.00% of the Debt Facility payable in Robex common shares on the closing date

No mandatory gold hedging or royalties

No additional cost overrun funding or cash sweep requirements



Robex Managing Director Matthew Wilcox said: "We are pleased to welcome Sprott Resource Lending as our financing partner, who have completed comprehensive due diligence on the Kiniero Gold Project before securing investment committee approval for the same, and look forward to closing the facility to achieve first drawdown in Q1 2025. This debt facility will allow us to keep our target of Q4 2025 for first pour."

Sprott Resource Lending Corp

Sprott Resource Lending Corp ("SRLC") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sprott and is the general partner of several funds whose investors include pension plans, retirement systems, insurance companies, foundations and endowments. Sprott provides senior and secured debt, and structured hybrid financings to companies focused on metals and energy transition materials globally.

Sprott is managed by a dedicated team of professionals and since September 2010, Sprott has originated and managed more than 80 investments totalling more than $3 billion in bespoke investments. https://www.sprott.com/what-we-do/resource-financing/resource-lending/

Terrafranca Capital Partners

Terrafranca is a leading independent financial adviser focused on advising and arranging debt financing in the metals and mining industry, with a strong track record in Africa. The principals of Terrafranca have successfully structured and delivered multiple financings from traditional and non-traditional sources for mining projects in emerging markets. Terrafranca recently advised Lucara Diamond Corp. on the US$220M debt financing of the Karowe diamond mine underground expansion in Botswana with a syndicate of international banks and African DFIs. Terrafranca also acted as the debt advisor to Adriatic Metals for the US$192.5m financing of the polymetallic Vares project in Bosnia which included a senior debt, copper stream and equity tranche from Orion Resource Partners (UK) LLP.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer



+1 581 741-7421



Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

