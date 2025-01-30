Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2025 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") of shareholders held on January 30, 2025, Apollo's shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all five directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company's new Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Nominees Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Andrew Bowering 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03 Steven Thomas 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03 Jocelyn Thompson 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03 Collette Brown-Rodriguez 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03 Alexander Tsakumis 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03 Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Appointment of Auditors 54,994,696 54,880,893 113,803 99.79 0.21 Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Against %

For %

Against Omnibus Incentive Plan 54,994,696 44,875,629 10,119,067 81.6 18.4



About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering

Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bowering

Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

