Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

21:59 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2025 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") of shareholders held on January 30, 2025, Apollo's shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all five directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company's new Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Nominees Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Withheld		 %
For		 %
Withheld
Andrew Bowering 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Steven Thomas 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Jocelyn Thompson 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Collette Brown-Rodriguez 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Alexander Tsakumis 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Withheld		 %
For		 %
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 54,994,696 54,880,893 113,803 99.79 0.21
Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Against		 %
For		 %
Against
Omnibus Incentive Plan 54,994,696 44,875,629 10,119,067 81.6 18.4


About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C2EZ
CA03770A1093
www.apollosilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap