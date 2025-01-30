Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results
VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2025 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") of shareholders held on January 30, 2025, Apollo's shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all five directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company's new Omnibus Incentive Plan.
Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.
|Nominees
|Total
Votes Cast
|Total
Votes For
|Total Votes
Withheld
|%
For
|%
Withheld
|Andrew Bowering
|54,994,696
|54,980,493
|14,203
|99.97
|0.03
|Steven Thomas
|54,994,696
|54,980,493
|14,203
|99.97
|0.03
|Jocelyn Thompson
|54,994,696
|54,980,493
|14,203
|99.97
|0.03
|Collette Brown-Rodriguez
|54,994,696
|54,980,493
|14,203
|99.97
|0.03
|Alexander Tsakumis
|54,994,696
|54,980,493
|14,203
|99.97
|0.03
|Total
Votes Cast
|Total
Votes For
|Total Votes
Withheld
|%
For
|%
Withheld
|Appointment of Auditors
|54,994,696
|54,880,893
|113,803
|99.79
|0.21
|Total
Votes Cast
|Total
Votes For
|Total Votes
Against
|%
For
|%
Against
|Omnibus Incentive Plan
|54,994,696
|44,875,629
|10,119,067
|81.6
|18.4
About Apollo Silver
Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.
