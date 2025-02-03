Nord Precious Metals Advances Water Treatment Infrastructure, Adds to Integrated Processing Capabilities

February 3, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") is proceeding with a permitted, engineered water treatment facility at Castle Silver Mine, expanding its vertically integrated operational capabilities in the Cobalt-Gowganda Camp.

This new infrastructure will manage mine dewatering and process waters for both previously mined mineralized material in the stopes (waste rock), and legacy tailings under the Ministry's new Recovery Permitting System, enabling near-term processing in a manner that meets modern environmental standards.

With mine access established through an adit on the first (70-foot) level of the Castle Mine, and a measured capacity to extract up to 300 tonnes of mineralized material per eight-hour shift from the stopes, the water treatment plant can process mine dewatering and gravity concentration of crushed waste rock and legacy tailings.

Strategic Development Streams

1. Processing Infrastructure (Initiated 2020)

- Acquired and upgraded the 20,000 square foot Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) facility

- Refurbished the 20-tonne per day high-grade crushing/screening circuit

- Commissioned two-stage gravity plant at 24 tonnes per day

- Operating as district's only permitted processing and analytical facility, serving as a central processing hub for district-scale material

2. Waste Rock Valorization (2022-Present)

- Demonstrated high-grade concentration potential from waste rock:

Gravity Concentrate Grades:

??????• Silver: Up to 29,165 grams per tonne

??????• Cobalt: Up to 11.82 percent

??????• Nickel: Up to 4.36 percent

- Advancing systematic reprocessing of surface stockpiles across multiple sites

- Multiple spoke sources identified for central processing

3. Metallurgical Processing (Initiated 2018)

- Established Re-2Ox Process, producing 22.6% cobalt sulfate meeting battery manufacturer specifications

- Demonstrated recovery rates of: 99 percent cobalt, 81 percent nickel, 99 percent arsenic, validated by SGS Lakefield

- Ongoing optimization for battery metals production

4. High-Grade Inferred Resource (2020-Present)

- Castle East discovery: 7.56M oz silver Inferred at 8,582 g/t Ag in 27,400 tonnes

- Underground development accessing multiple silver-cobalt veins

- Recent drilling confirms gold potential with intercepts up to 14.49 g/t Au

- Building upon the recent 60,000m drill program, expanding resource base to add to current inferred resource

5. Environmental Infrastructure (2024-Present)

- Water treatment facility development underway

- Zero-discharge system for process waters

- Enables processing of:

??????• Mine dewatering discharge

??????• Process waters

??????• Tailings treatment streams

"The water treatment facility completes critical infrastructure required for commercial-scale operations," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO. "With underground access established, processing capabilities demonstrated, and water management systems advancing, we are positioned to process both newly mined material and historic tailings while maintaining environmental compliance."

The Castle property and TTL facility are strategically located in the Cobalt-Gowganda Camp, which historically produced over 600 million ounces of silver and 30 million pounds of cobalt. The Company's fully permitted TTL facility is the district's only operating mineral processing and analytical facility.

Hub-and-Spoke Operational Strategy

With the Castle Mine and other satellite deposits (Beaver, Miller Creek) feeding the TTL central processing facility, Nord is poised for efficient scaling. The newly permitted water treatment plant ensures compliance with provincial and federal regulations while capturing additional silver-cobalt byproducts from treated water streams. The Company anticipates expanded throughput of both stope material and surface tailings, maximizing asset value and advancing critical metals output for the North American supply chain.

The Company's district-scale processing model centers on three immediate value streams:

1. Underground mineralized material (300 tonnes/shift capacity)

2. Surface stockpile reprocessing

3. Historic tailings recovery

Nord's vertically integrated hub-and-spoke model builds compound advantages. Underground mining, surface stockpiles, and historic tailings feed TTL's central processing hub, where gravity concentration and Re-2Ox technology transform diverse material streams into specification-grade metals and compounds. This closed-loop system, powered by advanced water treatment, unlocks value from multiple streams simultaneously. With demonstrated processing capabilities and expanding resource control, Nord is systematically positioning to address North American critical mineral supply gaps.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property recently spun out to Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. of which Nord owns 35%; and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

