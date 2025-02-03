Menü Artikel
Mkango Resources Limited Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

17:45 Uhr  |  ACCESS Newswire

CALGARY, February 3, 2025 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Mkango Resources Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

STEWART WORTH NEWTON

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

03/02/2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03/02/2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.62%

3.62%

326,266,261

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.85%

4.85%

243,430,865

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

CA60686A4090

8,066,666

3,756,667

2.47

1.15

SUBTOTAL 8. A

11,823,333

3.62

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Stewart Newton is the UBO of Sussex Trading Co Ltd which, as at 03 February 2025, held 3,756,667 shares (1.15%) under the nomineeship of ROCK (Nominees) Ltd.

On 31 January 2025, the Company completed an equity placement where 29,187,500 shares were issued. This resulted in the reduction of the % of voting rights.

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

3rd February 2025

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

STEWART WORTH NEWTON

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

SOLEIL DU SOIR, PONTAC COMMON, ST CLEMENT,

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, JE2 6SX

E-Mail

snewton@meridieminvestment.com

Phone number / Fax number

01534 733 729

Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Sara Lowne

Contact address

22 HILL HOUSE DRIVE, HAMPTON, TW12 2FD

E-Mail

slowne@sussexresearchltd.co.uk

Phone number / Fax number

0203 740 8371

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email
address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire


