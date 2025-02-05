Arbor Metals Commences Phase One Geophysical Survey of Kemlee Lake Lithium Project

Vancouver - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432 is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground magnetic geophysical survey at its wholly owned Kemlee Lake Lithium Project (KLLP), located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario. This survey marks the first phase of the Company's comprehensive exploration strategy aimed at assessing the potential of the KLLP.

The purpose of the Phase 1 survey is to map a series of north-south trending dykes that appear to be aligned with geological features in RockTech Lithium's Aumacho claim blocks. These dykes are believed to be key to identifying potential lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region. Arbor expects to complete up to 100 line kilometers of geophysical survey, effectively covering the entire project area. The results from this Phase 1 survey will provide valuable data on the structural controls and geologic features, forming the foundation for future exploration activities.

Following the completion of the magnetic survey, Arbor plans to implement a Phase 2 field prospecting program to test the identified dykes for the presence of spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral. This program will involve detailed surface sampling and mapping to assess the lithium potential of the target dykes.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor., commented, "We are excited to begin this crucial Phase 1 geophysical survey at the Kemlee Lake Lithium Project. The magnetic survey will allow us to map and identify key structural features within the project area and lay the groundwork for our Phase 2 prospecting program. We look forward to testing the identified dykes for spodumene and advancing the project toward its next stages of exploration."

The Kemlee Lake Lithium Project is strategically located in the heart of the Georgia Lake Lithium Camp and shares many of the same geological signatures as the nearby Georgia Lake Project, which holds an indicated mineral resource of approximately 10.6Mt at 0.88% LiO2 (as of July 2022). The KLLP is also located near RockTech Lithium's Aumacho claim blocks, which further enhances its potential as a source of high-quality lithium. (Cautionary Statement: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.)

Arbor remains committed to conducting its exploration activities with the utmost regard for environmental sustainability. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental standards and works in collaboration with local Indigenous groups and stakeholders to ensure its activities are responsible and aligned with the values of the communities in which it operates.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.



About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

