RETRANSMISSION: Manganese X Energy Corp. Reports Key Achievements and Outlines 2025 Strategies

Manganese X Energy Corp. Advances Battery Hill Project Toward EV-Compliant Manganese Commercialization

Montreal, February 5, 2025 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is proud to announce significant progress on its Battery Hill manganese project near Woodstock, New Brunswick. The Company is on track to become the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize high-purity, EV-compliant manganese.

Major Milestones

CEO Martin Kepman outlined the Company's strategic vision, emphasizing a pivotal $2,000,000 investment from Mr. Eric Sprott, who has subscribed to 57,142,857 Subscription Receipts. Subject to shareholder approval of the Control Person Resolution at the February 28, 2025 AGM and the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, this investment positions Mr. Sprott as a Control Person of Manganese X.

"This investment has received widespread support from shareholders and the public," Kepman stated. "We are inspired to welcome Mr. Eric Sprott to the Manganese X family. His expertise and significant investment enhance our financial stability, accelerate progress on the upcoming pre-feasibility study (PFS), and open doors to licensing and technology opportunities."

Looking ahead, Kepman added, "The anticipated shortage of high-purity manganese by 2030 positions us as a leader in supplying North America's EV and energy storage markets. Our efforts are driving innovation and advancing the sustainable evolution of the electric vehicle industry."

2025 Strategies and Goals

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

Initiate the PFS in Q2 to fast-track development and permitting of the Battery Hill deposit.

Conduct environmental, social, community, and geotechnical studies to support the PFS.

Complete life-cycle assessments to guide environmentally responsible decisions.

Continue discussions and provide updates to First Nations in the project area.

Partnerships and Offtake Agreements

Continue pre-qualification confirmations with C4V, a US battery technology leader, that HPMSM meets specifications. In connection with signed non-binding MOU and leading to potential offtake agreement.

Secure additional non-binding offtake agreements and continue discussions with potential customers.

Non-Provisional Patent Filing

Advance to successful completion of non-provisional patent protection for high-purity manganese technology to secure licensing opportunities and full patent protection.

Pilot Plant Validation

Complete and refine Q1 validation of patent-pending technology for cost-effective

production.

End-User Testing

Provide high-purity manganese samples for North American supply chain pre-approval.

Demonstration Plant Financing

Secure funding for a larger-capacity demonstration/processing plant.

2024 Highlights

MOU with C4V

Signed a non-binding MOU with C4V for a potential offtake agreement, with samples undergoing Gigafactory prequalification. Successfully completed phase one of three pre-qualification processes.

Patent Progress

Filed for non-provisional patent protection, paving the way for licensing opportunities.

Pilot Plant Success

Distributed HPMSM samples for EV-compliant testing.

Battery Hill Advancements

Completed a successful drill program and initiated environmental studies to advance the pre-feasibility stage.

By leveraging strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and sustainable practices, Manganese X is positioned to address the growing demand for high-purity manganese in North America's EV and energy storage markets.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

