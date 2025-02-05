Capitan Silver Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to Up To C$5.3 Million

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") (see press release dated January 21, 2025), the Company intends to increase the size of the Offering to up to 13,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,300,000.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to fund exploration programs at the Company's Cruz de Plata Project, additional consolidation opportunities and general corporate expenses.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). As originally announced on January 21, 2025, each Warrant is expected to be exercisable for a period of 12 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Share, subject to the Company's Acceleration Right and Exercise Price Adjustment (as defined in and described further in the Company's press release dated January 21, 2025). The terms of the Offering are subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation. The Warrant terms, including the Acceleration Right and the Exercise Price Adjustment, are currently under review by the TSX Venture Exchange and may be subject to revision. In the event of any revision, the Company will provide the necessary disclosures required in advance of closing in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There are no material facts or material changes regarding the Company that have not been generally disclosed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver (TSXV: CAPT) is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its Cruz de Plata silver gold project located in Durango, Mexico. The Company is led by a management team that has successfully advanced and developed several precious-metal operations in Mexico over the past 16 years.

More information for the Company can be found at www.capitansilver.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds following completion of the Offering, statements respecting completion of the Offering, and the receipt of all regulatory approvals in respect of the Offering, including approval of the TSXV in respect of the Offering generally and the terms and conditions of the Warrants, specifically, and any revisions required in respect thereof. Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, general political and economic conditions, fluctuations in metal prices and other market-related risks, including any volatility in the Company's share price, unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

