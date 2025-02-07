REV Exploration Appoints Shayne Neigum As Chief Operating Officer, Pursues Natural Hydrogen Opportunities In Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, is pleased to announce that Mr. Shayne Neigum, P.Geo., Owner and President of 2SevenEnergy Services Ltd., has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer as the Company pursues immediate opportunities in the natural hydrogen sector in the province of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Neigum will also be the Company's Qualified Person for mineral assets held outside of Quebec where REV holds a portfolio of gold and battery metal properties.

Mr. Neigum commented: "I am honored to join the REVX team as we 'REV It Up!' in Saskatchewan, a province where I have been embedded in the resource sector for most of my life. The exploration and development opportunities for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan are truly extraordinary from a geological point of view, and the government has wisely positioned the province to be a North American leader in this rapidly growing sector. My goal is to assemble an exceptional team and support the Company's progression from the exploration phase to discovery and potential commercialization, driving near-term and longer-term shareholder value."

Video Clip

"Our team will have a bulletproof plan." - Shayne Neigum. Click on the link below to view:

https://vimeo.com/1054170845/7ef29f5cf0

About Shayne Neigum

Shayne Neigum is an accomplished industry leader renowned for his ability to manage teams, drive operational excellence, and execute strategic initiatives. With a deep and multi-faceted expertise, he excels in well planning and design, geosteering, drill cuttings analysis, and core logging. He brings a meticulous and results-driven approach to every project.

His extensive background in land and property evaluations across the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) is complemented by his proficiency in geological mapping, formation modeling, reserves analysis, regulatory compliance, and tenure management. Shayne's expertise extends across the full spectrum of the energy sector -upstream, midstream, and downstream - while also pioneering advancements in emerging critical sectors such as natural hydrogen, helium, and geothermal.

With a proven ability to transform discoveries into fully operational assets, Shayne bridges technical insight with business strategy, ensuring efficiency, regulatory alignment, and long-term value creation.

Mr. Jordan Potts, interim CEO, commented: "We are delighted to have Shayne join our team and expand opportunities for our shareholders beyond an already attractive gold and battery metal portfolio in Quebec. I'm confident that Shayne's leadership for REV in Saskatchewan will help shape the natural hydrogen sector in all of Canada."

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV Exploration is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold). All properties in Quebec are 100% owned by the Company. REV is also pursuing exploration opportunities in the natural hydrogen sector in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

