Minera Alamos Inc. Acquires Shares of Sabre And Files Early Warning Report

CNW TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 -



Prior to the completion of the Arrangement, Minera did not own any common shares of Sabre. Accordingly, the acquisition represents an increase in Minera's beneficial ownership and control of common shares of Sabre from 0% to 100%.



Pursuant to the Arrangement, each issued and outstanding common share of Sabre was acquired and exchanged for 0.693 of a Minera Alamos common share, resulting in the issuance of 76,499,114 Minera Alamos common shares in the aggregate.



Minera's and Sabre's head office address is 55 York Street, Suite 402, Toronto, ON, M5J 1R7. A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on Sabre's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, Minera's VP Investor Relations, at 289-242-3599.





About Minera Alamos Inc.



Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through the start-up of operations at the new Nicho Main deposit. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. Minera Alamos also wholly-owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz Country, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted plan of operations that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico.



The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.



SOURCE Minera Alamos Inc.







For Further Information Please Contact:



Minera Alamos Inc., Doug Ramshaw, President

Tel: 604-600-4423

Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com



Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 289-242-3599

Email: vvargas@mineraalamos.com

