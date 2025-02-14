Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lithium Argentina to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 17, 2025

14.02.2025  |  GlobeNewswire

ZUG, Feb. 14, 2025 - Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results after market close on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: March 18, 2025
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812782588

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, is operating the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "LAR". The Company has its registered and head offices in Zug, Switzerland and the operational headquarters of the Lithium Argentina group of companies is in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 778-653-8092
Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lithium Argentina AG

Lithium Argentina AG
Bergbau
Schweiz
A4111M
CH1403212751
www.lithium-argentina.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap