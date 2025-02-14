Lithium Argentina to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 17, 2025

ZUG, Feb. 14, 2025 - Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results after market close on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Call

Event Date: March 18, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812782588

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, is operating the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "LAR". The Company has its registered and head offices in Zug, Switzerland and the operational headquarters of the Lithium Argentina group of companies is in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 778-653-8092

Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com

Website: www.lithium-argentina.com