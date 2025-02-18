Giant Mining Corp. Advances Payment to Big Sky Exploration LLC for Upcoming Phase One 4 Core Hole Drill Program at Majuba Hill

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has advanced the deposit to Big Sky Exploration, LLC ("Big Sky") for the upcoming diamond core drilling (the "Core Program") at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), a copper, silver, and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Drilling Equipment on Site during previous drill campaigns

"We are looking forward to an exciting 2025 and are thrilled to be working with the team at Big Sky again on this next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill, Nevada." said David Greenway, chief executive officer of Giant Mining. "The company is fully funded for an active year of exploration and development drilling at Majuba Hill and the entire Giant Mining team has high hopes of making 2025 Giant Mining's most exciting year yet."

The Company plans to drill 4 holes totaling 4,400 feet (1,340 meters) of core drilling within the existing exploration target area. A minimum of 2,600 feet will be completed and the contract does not have a maximum drilling requirement, allowing for flexibility in the execution of the project. If the holes are in mineralization beyond the contemplated 1,100 feet (335 meters) per hole the company has allowed for drilling to continue up to 1,600 feet (487 meters).

The Core Program is designed to follow up geology and mineralization intersected in core holes MHB-30 ("MHB-30") and MHB-31 ("MHB-31").



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors and Prominent Breccia Bodies

This maiden 2025 drill program is a key component of Giant Mining Corp.'s ongoing initiative to advance exploration efforts at Majuba Hill. The planned drill program will target the Southern Breccia Corridor with holes oriented to intersect the high-grade mineralized breccia. Drilling will focus on the deeper portions of the breccia and the extensions of the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings.

Some of Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer

Drilling: 82,614 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.

Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

www.giantminingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

