Blackrock Silver Engages Westland Engineering and Environmental Services to Drive Permits Required for Underground Decline and Test Mining at Tonopah West

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV:BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that it has selected Westland Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. ("Westland") to guide the Company through the permitting process with the aim of receiving the necessary permits to develop an exploration decline, complete test mining and extract a bulk sample from the Company's 100%-owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West" or the "Project") located on private land in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada, United States.

Situated on private land, patented claims and fee lands, adjacent to the town of Tonopah, the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")1 on Tonopah West indicates the potential for it to be one of the top American silver producers, with the potential to jog domestic production by up to 15% annually2. With the project development residing on patented mining claims, it offers an opportunity for the Company to fast-track the required federal, state and county permits to allow the Company to proceed with de-risking of the Project by breaking ground on an underground platform for access, development, and ultimately, mining.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The launch of permitting initiatives marks a major milestone for the Company-just four years after our initial discovery-as we advance toward our goal of becoming one of America's leading domestic silver producers. Our environmental consultants will oversee critical baseline data collection, while our team finalizes engineering designs. Our objective is to receive the necessary approvals and permits to break ground on an exploration decline in 2027. In parallel, we've expanded our drilling programs by an additional 15,000 metres, positioning us to release a mineral resource update in Q3 2025. This update will incorporate results from our M&I Conversion Program, aimed at de-risking ounces and maximizing economic potential in the early years of anticipated production at Tonopah West as outlined in the PEA. Furthermore, an updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West is expected by Q2 2026, incorporating an additional mineral resource update from the Resource Expansion Program, which is designed to extend mine life and maximize capital investment."

The initial mine design contemplated in the PEA is the starting point to access the shallowest and highest-grade stopes from the Bermuda-Merten vein group (collectively, "DPB South") at an average undiluted grade of 981 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq)3. The Company, through the services of Westland, intends to secure the required baseline data, and obtain the necessary associated permits and government approvals in order to break ground on an exploration decline to commence underground development at Tonopah West.

Once underground, the Company intends to continue to drill the DPB South veins and work toward test mining and extracting a bulk sample at Tonopah West. Figure 1 sets out the activities the Company intends to undertake to achieve the aforementioned goals:

Figure 1: Tonopah West project timeline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/241237_figure_1.jpg

In concert with the permitting process at Tonopah West, the Company intends to complete its in-fill drilling program consisting of approximately sixty-two drillholes within the shallow southern portion of the DPB resource area with a goal to convert up to 1.5-million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources (the "M&I Conversion Program") and aims to prepare an updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on Tonopah West in the third quarter of 2025.

Following completion of the M&I Conversion Program and the updated mineral resource, the Company intends to complete an updated mineral resource incorporating results from its ongoing exploration program which is targeting expansion potential across a one kilometre trend of vein corridor linking the DBP and the NW step out resource areas (the "Resource Expansion Program") at Tonopah West and prepare an updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West by the second quarter of 2026.

The Company believes that the above noted activities will provide the information needed for approvals for the underground development and test mining at Tonopah West.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Technical information relating to Tonopah West is based on and derived from the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report prepared for Blackrock entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resources, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 4, 2024 and dated October 11, 2024 (the "Technical Report"), available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2 Based on Silver production in the United Stated of 32 million ounces in 2023 as set out in the World Silver Survey 2024 published by The Silver Institute.

3 AgEq grades calculated using $23/oz silver and $1,900/oz gold, and metals recoveries of 87% silver and 95% gold

