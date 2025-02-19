Falcon Gold Corp. Completes Road Plowing, Mobilizes Drill Equipment

Announces Drilling to Commence This Weekend at Great Burnt Project

Toronto, February 19, 2025 - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (OTC Pink: FGLDF) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed road plowing and access improvements at its Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. Despite challenges posed by heavy snowfall, the Company has ensured full accessibility to the drill site and has now mobilized its drill equipment to camp. With all logistics in place, drilling is set to commence by this weekend.

Key Highlights:

Road Plowing & Site Access Secured: The primary access road has been cleared, ensuring unrestricted movement of personnel and equipment.

Additional Improvements Due to Heavy Snowfall: Unseasonably high snowfall required further access enhancements, which were swiftly addressed to maintain project timelines.

Drill Equipment Mobilized: With all access challenges resolved, Falcon Gold has successfully transported its drill equipment to camp, allowing for an efficient transition into the drilling phase.

Drilling to Begin This Weekend: The Company is now fully prepared to commence drilling at Great Burnt, targeting up to ten high-priority geophysical anomalies over a planned 1,100 metres of drilling.

CEO Commentary:

"Our team has worked diligently to overcome the logistical challenges caused by heavy snowfall, ensuring seamless access to our drill site," said Karim Rayani, CEO of Falcon Gold Corp. "With the road now fully optimized and our drill equipment mobilized to camp, we are well-positioned to begin drilling at the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project by this weekend. This is a key milestone in advancing our exploration efforts, and we look forward to providing further updates as work progresses."

Looking Ahead:

Falcon Gold will continue to provide updates as drilling gets underway and exploration advances at Great Burnt. The Company remains committed to overcoming operational challenges and maximizing the project's potential.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-potential properties across the Americas. The Company's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is located near Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit, which currently hosts an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ"), which may be a key control for the gold deposit. Falcon Gold's Central Gold property is situated on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: the Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in the world-class copper cluster located in Antofagasta, Chile; the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; the Great Burnt Copper Project Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, HSP Nickel-Copper property in northern Quebec and the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex respectively.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

