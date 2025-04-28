Bravo Announces Appointment of Margot Naudie to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2025 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Margot Naudie to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Naudie is a seasoned capital markets professional with over 25 years of global investment experience managing long/short and global natural resource portfolios. She held senior roles at leading multi-billion asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Margot was cited as a Brendan Wood Top Gun (Platinum) for five consecutive years.

Ms. Margot serves as an Independent Director on public and private boards and has a broad range of experience across board roles. This includes serving as Audit Chair, Compensation Committee Chair, Lead Independent Director, HR and ESG Committees, and Chair of a Special Committee. Margot graduated with degrees in Political Science and Economics from McGill University and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. Margot will chair Bravo's audit committee.

The Company also announces that, at Bravo's upcoming 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM"), Mr. Stuart Comline is to retire and therefore will not stand for re-election. Mr. Comline has been a director of the Company since inception and has played a significant role in its creation, growth and success. Stuart will continue with Bravo in a technical advisory capacity.

"We are very pleased to welcome Margot to the Board. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in capital markets, and her strong track record in natural resource investment and governance will be invaluable to Bravo as we continue to unlock the potential of our Luanga Project," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "On behalf of the Board and management, I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Stuart for his significant contributions since the Company's inception. With a successful track record in the development of platinum group metal (PGM) deposits, Stuart played a critical role in technically vetting the Luanga Project for acquisition by Bravo and developing our team's knowledge of PGM systems. His insight, dedication, and thoughtful guidance have been instrumental to our success, and we are pleased that his expertise will remain close to us in an advisory capacity."

Ms. Naudie stated: "Having spent my career assessing mining investments around the world, I recognize how rare it is to find a project like Luanga - an asset with scale, grade, growth, and discovery potential in critical metals, located in a top-tier jurisdiction. Bravo's highly experienced team, with a proven track record of successful local execution and a solid financial position, has the Company exceptionally well-placed for success. I am excited to join the Board and support Bravo as it advances this outstanding opportunity."

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of 150,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to Margot Naudie. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.58 per common share, and vest as to 25% one year from the date of grant followed by 25% annually thereafter until fully vested.

2025 Director Nominees

In connection with the AGSM, the Company is pleased to announce that the Environment, Social and Governance Committee has recommended, and the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved, four director nominees, including new independent director nominee Ms. Margot Naudie. In addition to Ms. Naudie, Luis Azevedo, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin will stand for re-election.

2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company invites shareholders to attend the virtual AGSM being held at 10:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2025, being the record date, will be eligible to vote in advance of the meeting.

Complete details of the AGSM are contained in the Company's 2025 Management Information Circular, which will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on April 30, 2025.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au +/- Ni exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most experienced explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 35,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

In 2025, the Luanga Project was granted a preliminary licence (see news release dated March 3, 2025) for the development of the project. Combined with the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate which increased both tonnes and grade (see news release dated February 18, 2025), this places Luanga at the forefront of potential future PGM+Au+Ni projects globally, while benefitting from extensive infrastructure (including road, rail and low cost, reliable hydro power), an experienced work force, shallow depths amenable to potential open pit extraction, and in a geopolitically favourable location close to end-user markets.

