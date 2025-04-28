Gold Basin Executes Binding Farm-in Agreement on Gold Basin Oxide Gold Project in Arizona

HLX can earn a minority interest of up to 40% of the Project (with GXX retaining a minimum of 60% and remaining operator).

HLX will spend up to $AUD3 million over 2 years with the first $1AUD million earning an initial 20% of the Project, with each additional $1AUD million earning a further 10%, up to a maximum of 40% of the Project.

HLX can elect to directly pay outstanding unpaid exploration costs as part of the earn in.

HLX and GXX will establish a Joint Venture Committee comprising two members appointed by each Company with GXX appointing the Chairman of the Committee.

HLX will acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") over the Project through the issuance of 150 million HLX shares.

Vancouver, April 28, 2025 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company", "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced that a binding farm-in agreement has been executed with ASX listed Helix Resources Ltd. ("HLX") whereby HLX can earn a minority interest in the Gold Basin Project oxide gold project (the "Project"). The key terms of the farm-in are as follows:

2025 PLAN

The initial focus of the HLX Farm-In will be to deliver a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") by June or July 2025, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Additional drilling will also be prioritised upon completion and release of the MRE.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on Highway I-93 southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Straw

President, Director & interim CEO

