Sranan Gold Strengthens Team with Board and Management Changes

Vancouver, April 28, 2025 - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") today announced changes to its Advisory Board and team first announced in Peak Minerals Ltd.'s (now Sranan Gold) news release dated November 8, 2024. Board advisors John Williamson and Mario Stifano, and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Louzada have been appointed to Sranan's Board of Directors, effective immediately, with Mr. Williamson acting as Board Chair. Messrs. Williamson, Stifano and Louzada join John Alcock and Ron Shenton on the board, replacing Fred Tejada and Jonathan Yan who have retired from their positions.

Mr. Alcock has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Dennis LaPoint has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development.

Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan Gold, commented: "We are pleased to put in place our board members and management team who bring complementary expertise to the Company that will be immediately applicable as we seek to unlock value at our Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. The newly appointed team has been involved in the Guiana Shield for many years and have been behind many of the currently listed companies operating in both Suriname and Guyana.

"We are pleased to have John Williamson serving as Chairman of the board. His reputation for excellence and distinguished track record, including his involvement in the founding and growth of Founders Metals, overseeing its successful exploration efforts, strategic partnerships, and a focused approach to developing resource potential, make him a tremendous asset to Sranan Gold.

"On behalf of Sranan, I thank outgoing board members Fred and Jonathan for their service and valuable contributions during their tenure."

About John Williamson

Mr. Williamson is a professional geologist and over his 35-year career he has collaborated with and led industry geoscientists and capital markets professionals on numerous successful ventures. He has led the raising of near $1 billion in capital, the discovery and/or growth of at least 10 million ounces of gold on 3 continents, as well as gold, copper and nickel mining projects. On more than one occasion his team's efforts have been recognized for excellence by being named to the TSX Venture 50TM. Mr. Williamson was involved with the founding and growth of Founders Metals Inc., an exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where he was the co-founder and initial CEO.

About Mario Stifano

Mr. Stifano is a seasoned mining executive and Chartered Professional Accountant with 25 years of experience working with exploration, development and producing mining companies. He is currently the CEO of Galantas Gold and Executive Chairman of Doré Copper Mining Corp. He has held a number of senior executive positions including Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp., Executive Chairman with Mega Precious Metals Inc., Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Lake Shore Gold Corp. Inc., and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ivernia Inc. Mr. Stifano has been instrumental in raising over $700 million to explore and fund mining projects, and notably led the team that acquired, financed and listed the historic Omai Mine in Guyana in 2020.

About Oscar Louzada

Mr. Louzada has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, notably with Beeson Gregory (Investec) and Canaccord Genuity, and has been involved in Suriname gold exploration projects for 12 years.

About John Alcock

Mr. Alcock has over 30 years of experience as an accounting and financial professional, and as an investor in the junior mining space. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and currently serves on the board of Altiplano Metals.

About Ron Shenton

Mr. Shenton has worked in the capital markets for 40 years. He began his career as an investment advisor at a national brokerage firm, before moving to a regional one. He has been the founder of several public companies, acted as CEO, served as a director, and performed the roles of investor relations and public relations, along with raising capital. While the majority of the companies have been in mining exploration, he has worked in the biotech, cyber security, technology, and oil and gas sectors.

About Dr. Dennis LaPoint

Dr. LaPoint is a highly experienced geologist who led the team that discovered the Merian Mine in Suriname in 2002, and was instrumental in new discoveries and resources for the Rosebel Mine in Suriname. He was also involved in the acquisition, financing and listing of the Omai Mine in Guyana. He has worked in Suriname for over 24 years.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

