West Red Lake Gold Acknowledges the National Day of Mourning for Workplace Accidents and Illnesses

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2025 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) acknowledges April 28th as the National Day of Mourning, dedicated to remembering those who have lost their lives, suffered injury or illness on the job, or experienced a work-related tragedy.

"Safety must be paramount in every workplace," said Shane Williams, President and CEO. "Dedicating time and resources to support a strong and active culture of safety is essential. West Red Lake Gold joins the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety in marking this day of mourning for workers killed, injured, or made ill on the job and we commit to protecting workers, and in doing so their families, from the deep impacts of workplace accidents and illnesses."

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





