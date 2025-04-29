Horizon Minerals Limited: Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX: HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Poseidon Nickel Ltd. , the Company adds the Black Swan, Lake Johnston and Windarra nickel resources and associated infrastructure to the Resource portfolio (Figure 1, Figure 2*).Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:"It is very pleasing to have completed the merger with Poseidon Nickel bringing in the surface infrastructure including the Black Swan plant to refurbish and convert to a gold plant, but also the substantial Nickel resource base. We also look forward to increasing our gold resources through further M&A opportunities and organically through drilling which will commence this current June 2025 quarter".HIGHLIGHTS- Mineral Resources currently stand at:o 1.8Moz goldo 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinco 422kt nickel and 7,800t cobalt- Gold Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets- Changes to the Companies Mineral Resources include:o Addition of 422kt Nickel from the acquired Poseidon assets.- Large Gold Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflowsThe acquired Nickel Mineral Resources are mine ready for the next upswing in the Nickel price. The acquired assets include infrastructure important to the development plans of Horizon as a gold producer.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/45G762RS





Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





